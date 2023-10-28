How do Russian comedians stay relevant during the war?
Telling jokes is a difficult task these days in Moscow comedy clubs, where performers say they are especially sensitive about the Ukraine war and President Putin. As one told Reuters, “You can get punched in the face without telling a single political joke.” Matthew LaRotonda reports.
