How do labor unions gain a foothold in 2023?

Labor unions enjoyed an extraordinary year in 2023.

The president joined a picket line for the first time in history, the public broadly supported unions during a shaky economy, and a wave of high-profile strikes led to significant bargaining victories for workers, leading to the resurgence of the American labor movement. There was a sign of.

A nearly 50-day strike by the United Auto Workers against the Big Three Detroit automakers won workers substantial wage increases and cost-of-living adjustments. His strategy of conducting a more targeted “stand-up” strike – calling on certain union factories not to work rather than striking all together – also made headlines and appeared to upset automakers. Auto workers also counted President Joe Biden as an ally, who joined the picket lines at a General Motors facility in Michigan.

Entertainment industry professionals led their own months-long strike against Hollywood studios, ultimately claiming higher wages, better compensation for streaming productions and guardrails around the use of artificial intelligence.

From the beginning of the year to mid-December, workers have organized strikes nearly 400 times, according to the Labor Action Tracker at Cornell University’s School of Industrial and Labor Relations. Those labor actions pulled out hundreds of thousands of workers.

“Workers are striking and forming unions because the U.S. economy has had decades of fundamentally unequal income growth, stemming from unbalanced bargaining power in the labor market,” said Margaret Poydock, a senior policy analyst at the Economic Policy Institute. “

Workers’ growing sense of nascent power did not stem merely from the support of powerful political leaders and increased media attention. This has also come to the fore in the statistics.

The National Labor Relations Board is seeing a growing demand for action.

According to the agency, the number of unfair labor practice charges filed in fiscal year 2023 increased by 10% from the previous year. During the same period, the NLRB saw an increase in union representation petitions – more than 2,500 petitions were filed, a 3% increase over the previous fiscal year. The increase builds on a surge from 2022, when the agency saw a 53% increase in paperwork from employees wanting to form a union.

The ongoing attacks – and the threat of new attacks – have generated their own gains and momentum.

Without actually going on strike, UPS workers achieved what Teamsters General President Sean O’Brien called “the most attractive agreement ever negotiated by the Teamsters at UPS.” The workers achieved a five-year settlement covering more than 300,000 delivery and warehouse workers, averting the largest single strike against a company in US history and causing an estimated $7 billion loss to the US economy.

Union leaders hope the success of the strikes will lead to more victories. For example, the UAW has said it will launch a union campaign to organize non-union plants, including those owned by Tesla and several foreign car companies.

Still, labor’s moment in the sun comes at a time when the movement has been historically weak.

The share of workers who are members of unions was 10.1% in 2022, down from 10.3% in 2021, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which publishes union membership data every January for the previous year.

According to the bureau, the unionization rate for 2022 was the lowest on record. But despite the rate decline, the actual number of workers affiliated with unions is 14.3 million, an increase of nearly 300,000 from last year. The Bureau said the labor force experienced a disproportionately large increase in the number of workers compared to the increase in the number of union members, leading to a decline in union membership rates.

How do historically low unionization rates correspond with workers’ recent popularity and increased organizing activity?

Experts say the low membership rates reflect the difficulties of forming unions and negotiating contracts under a legal system that favors corporate power rather than rejecting unionization and collective bargaining by workers.

“We see a long-term decline due to employers avoiding unions,” said EPI analyst Poydock.

The unionization effort at Starbucks (SBUX) is an example of a company exploiting the labor law system, he said. He said more than 300 stores have voted to form a union over several years, but workers have yet to win a contract.

Starbucks referred Yahoo Finance to recent statements from its executives reaffirming the goal of reaching a ratified contract for union-represented stores in 2024.

Even experts say corporate dogmatism seems to be softening.

Starbucks has taken a more friendly approach to its union-represented stores in recent weeks. In a letter earlier this month to the president of the Workers United union, which represents about 350 locations in the U.S., Starbucks Chief Partnership Officer Sarah Kelly described the stalled bargaining talks with the goal of achieving labor agreements next year. Proposed to start again.

Other organizing campaigns provide examples of management avoiding unfavorable attitudes toward labor. In an unprecedented move in the tech world, Microsoft (MSFT) pledged last week to remain neutral if U.S.-based workers attempt to unionize, making it easier for employees to organize. The deal was announced with the AFL-CIO union federation, which is also working with the tech giant to resolve labor issues related to the advancement of AI.

AFL-CIO President Liz Shuler said, “In the history of these American tech giants, which go back 50 years or so, not one of these companies has made a comprehensive commitment to labor rights, formalized it And it has never been given in writing before.” An event unveiling the deal.

Recent national pressure for unionization, particularly in areas without labor roots and among bargaining units with small numbers of employees, has dramatically increased the rate at which data is being transferred so quickly, said Ilene A. DeVault, a labor history professor. Should not be expected. Cornell University.

“Will this immediately increase the rate of unionization? No, not immediately,” DeVault said. “It will be small and it will take a long time. But I think we’re on the way to something.”

