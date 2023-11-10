How do I stay fit during the holiday season?

(Loving Living Local) – Fit for Life Friday, brought to you by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana. Robert “Super-Mann” Blount reminds us of the importance of setting goals, planning, and overcoming weight gain during the holiday festivities.

WATCH: More on Being Fit for Life



“Being fit for life is not an option; it is necessary,” said Blount. Weight gain during the holiday season is preventable with intelligent choices. An average American will gain 10-12 pounds from Thanksgiving to New Year’s.





High cholesterol, diabetics, weight issues, and poor health-prone individuals need to pay particular attention during the holiday season with parties, gatherings, and events.

Blount gives tips on Thanksgiving day before sitting down for your meal:

Take a brisk workout: go for a bike ride, take a walk, try to be active

Moderation is essential; eat what you like but in appropriate portions

Planning around the holiday season may seem harsh, but you can still be Fit for Life with proper planning.

Enjoy your Thanksgiving, but stay true to your goals.