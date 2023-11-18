Many European companies are facing setbacks as the Chinese property sector teeters on the brink of collapse.

China’s property sector has been facing a number of shocks over the past few years, including the pandemic as well as slow economic growth and weak demand.

Its founding was largely triggered by the near-collapse of real estate giant Evergrande in 2021.

Subsequently, other major Chinese property developers such as Country Garden, Fantasia Holdings, Sunac and Kaisa Group also declined.

Country Garden has fallen by almost 82% since the start of the year, with the Sunk also falling by almost 65% in the same time.

Others including Evergrande, Fantasia Group and Sunac also had to cease trading for several months while they struggled to stabilize themselves.

In October 2023, China’s newly constructed home price index fell 0.1% year-on-year for the fourth consecutive month. Guangzhou, Shenzhen and, to a lesser extent, Beijing were the main drivers of this figure.

China has already announced a number of stimulus measures to support the property sector, such as around €126 billion of low-cost financing for the development and renewal of urban villages.

The country has also announced measures to boost affordable housing as well as relieve the financial burden on consumers. These include lower mortgage rates and tax cuts for families with children and senior citizens.

However, ultimately, the initiatives may still not be enough, leading to growing calls for more stimulus measures that last longer and address more sectors in the region.

Half a world away, European companies are under pressure

With many European companies losing exposure to China’s property sector, Europe is also facing shocks, with investors keenly watching the situation in China.

Ashmore Group, a UK investment manager specializing in emerging markets, is one of the worst-hit European companies, holding more than $500 million (€460 million) of Evergrande bonds. The group’s performance tank is up 37% since the start of February this year, trading at €2.06 at the time of writing.

Most European companies investing in China invest in various Chinese industries, mostly through exchange-traded funds. Many of these funds are Luxembourg-based and invest heavily in Chinese property and financial sectors.

The Schroder All China Equity Fund has also fallen by more than 28% since the end of January this year. It currently invests 1.04% in Chinese real estate, but also 5.33% in materials, 10.47% in financials, and 12.88% in industrials.

Investment firm Aberdeen plows money into China through its closed-end China Investment Company, which has fallen about 32% since mid-January this year.

The company invests 9.3% in tech group Tencent, with distilleries company Kweichou Moutai, e-commerce giant Alibaba and China Merchants Bank also accounting for a significant amount of the portfolio.

Swiss lender UBS’s MSCI China Fund has also sunk nearly 20% since the end of January 2023. Barclays is another big European player in China, with its own RMB-denominated fund as well as ambitious plans to enter the local asset management sector.

Often, Chinese giants like Tencent and Alibaba take large stakes in the portfolios of these funds, which also opens them up to secondhand exposure from the real estate sector.

This is due to Tencent investing heavily in real estate companies like Dalian Wanda Group. Alibaba has made missteps in the real estate sector before, including its ill-fated Tmall Haofang real estate trading platform venture, which it was forced to sell.

Carmarkers BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen are some of the most prominent European companies pouring money into China. Their relationship with the Chinese real estate sector is much more complex, as these companies need to set up a variety of different locations.

These include corporate offices, which may be spread across major Tier 1 cities such as Beijing and Shanghai, as well as regional centers such as Chongqing and Wuhan. They also need to set up factories, manufacturing and assembly bases in areas away from cities, where real estate is hopefully cheaper.

On the other hand, high-tech and sophisticated functions like research and development also need to be based in big cities, where more facilities and better talent are available.

Similarly, chemicals giants like BASF have also invested heavily in China’s real estate, and unveiled a new €10 billion mega complex to be located in Zhangjiang in 2022.

These companies rely on the local Chinese real estate sector not only for initial site selection but also, in many cases, to later consolidate multiple centers or buildings into more extensive complexes. This is usually done when a company achieves a certain level of growth and revenue in the host country.

It’s not just Europe

The impact of China’s property sector is not limited to European companies, many American companies are also feeling its impact. These include JPMorgan Chase, BlackRock, Nike, Apple and Tesla.

Companies like Apple, Nike and Tesla have huge factories located in China, relying heavily on real estate benefits like cheap land and tax breaks. Currently, the world’s largest iPhone factory is in China, Tesla is also setting up its Gigafactory there.

According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the Chinese economy is “expected to slow to 4.6% in 2024” amid ongoing weakness in the asset market and weak external demand.

The IMF further highlights that although a number of property stimulus measures have recently been taken in China, more steps need to be taken to further boost the sector.

This includes simplifying exit procedures for developers of non-profitable enterprises, as well as streamlining housing price adjustments. More financial support will also be needed to complete projects, as well as help companies transition and adjust to a less active property market.

