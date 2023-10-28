How do economists forget why so many people are down when the economy is up?

FILE – Trucks and cars drive by a Pilot Travel Center sign displaying fuel prices in Bath, New York. , [+] On Monday, June 20, 2022. The billionaire Haslam family says in a lawsuit that Warren Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway are trying to artificially lower the price the company would pay for the family’s remaining 20% ​​stake in the Pilot Travel Center truck stop chain. Is obliged. Which was found by Jim Haslam. (AP Photo/Ted Sheffery, File) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Follow professional economists on social media and you’ll see many people who are confused. They are unable to understand why consumers are so frustrated, why their confidence is so low. “The economy is strong,” he says. “Things are getting better. we are winning.”

Yes, GDP was at 4.9% annual growth in the third quarter. The job market is strong. Mike Konkel, director of macroeconomic analysis at the left-leaning Roosevelt Institute, posted a graph on Twitter on Wednesday. This showed that real gross domestic product (GDP) is back to where it probably would have been had the pandemic not occurred. So, we are all fine.

But the question always comes who “we” are. Economists with higher education, higher income, higher social status live in a more rarefied environment than most people. GDP is 68%. Here’s what consumer confidence looks like, using the annual edition of the University of Michigan’s consumer confidence numbers.

University of Michigan Annual Measures of Consumer Confidence Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

This is in the annual summary and shows that consumers are not happy or confident. And, importantly, this decline was not an immediate response to pandemic-related shocks. Consumer confidence began to change in 2018. Five years of worry and anxiety. But, in the economic framework, why? Because most people, as measured by average earnings, are seeing their ability to manage and survive disappear, once again much longer has passed than economists had thought.

To see this, it is necessary to understand seasonally adjusted data. Obviously, economists want to see trends. But understanding the real data, how things actually happen, becomes too complex and ill-conceived. And so, economists sift through the data to understand the underlying trends that drive away volatility and unpredictability.

But, by definition, seasonally adjusted data does not resemble the vagaries of reality. Economists crunch the numbers in front of them in search of net trends that may be hidden in the data. Unfortunately, those changes could have a big impact.

Take a look at the first series of data in the form of seasonally adjusted real disposable personal income – the money people have left to spend after taxes.

Total personal income after taxes, seasonally adjusted Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

Not only is the data adjusted, but it also calculates all disposable income on an annual basis. The peak will come in 2021, with inflation likely to have its greatest impact.

Now, instead, let’s look at a different view of disposable income. Not only is the data not seasonally adjusted, so you can see what’s happening, but it focuses on the average income, the experience of people in the middle. Here is the graph.

Average household income after taxes without seasonal adjustment Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

For the great uninitiated, the turning point comes a few years earlier, in 2019. In other words, incomes have been falling in real terms for years in most parts of the country.

Now, combine this with real growth in consumer spending. Monthly figures from the Census Bureau do not consider changes in prices, and even though inflation has slowed, it is still positive and there has been no decline in price inflation.

People who have to experience economics rather than indulge in the luxury of seasonally adjusted numbers, and who are not insulated from events through financial resources, have already seen their real incomes decline before the pandemic arrived, Even with rising prices, remarkably high. If this is not a good reason to lose confidence in the economy, what is?