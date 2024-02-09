How do companies in America avoid paying overtime?

Business woman calculating finances in office getty

The short answer is, yes, they can. In fact, it’s very common!

Let’s dive a little deeper. In the United States, overtime pay is regulated by the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA). According to the FLSA, employees are entitled to overtime pay at a rate not less than one and a half times their regular pay rate for hours worked in excess of the standard forty-hour work week. However, there is an exception for “exempt” employees.

An exempt employee must meet three criteria as defined by the FLSA:

“Salary Base Test” (the employee must receive a predetermined and fixed salary regardless of the number or amount of hours worked) “Salary Level Test” (employee’s salary must be above a certain threshold) “Duties test” (the employee’s primary responsibilities must include executive, administrative or professional duties).

For example, if you are a supervisor with a fixed monthly salary above the FLSA limit and spend most of your time managing other employees, you are likely exempt from the FLSA, and your firm is required to pay you overtime. Is not needed.

While the salary base and salary level tests are generally straightforward, the test to determine whether a position meets the duties may be more complex, as it depends on the nature of the work performed. Often, the only externally observable information that indicates the responsibilities of a position is the job title. This may encourage companies to creatively assign managerial titles (which generally entail responsibilities that meet the duties test) to regular employees, even if these employees do not perform managerial functions. For example, a retailer may classify some of its store associates, whose primary responsibilities are organizing shelves and assisting customers, as “assistant store managers”, even though they have no responsibility for hiring subordinates, Do not have managerial responsibilities such as firing and promoting. Similarly, a bank may label its tellers as “assistant branch managers”, or a carpet cleaning company may offer titles such as “carpet shampoo managers”.

To be clear, this is not a clever loophole. It is illegal to misclassify employees into managerial positions to avoid overtime pay. However, in practice, this is not uncommon. Data shows that FLSA violations are one of the top corporate violations after workplace safety violations and nearly twice as common as environmental violations. Here is a figure showing the distribution of corporate violations by type of crime.

You may wonder what benefits companies can get from this practice. Avoiding overtime payments can be beneficial for companies as it helps reduce the overall wage bill and provides greater flexibility when there is uncertainty about operational scheduling. In my research with Professors Lauren Cohen and Umit Gurun, we estimated that avoiding overtime results in a 13.5% reduction in the average misclassified employee’s wages and saves companies across the United States approximately $4 billion in annual payroll expenses. it occurs.

