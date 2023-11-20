How do average salaries compare across Europe? Euronews Business takes a closer look at the countries that reward employees the most.

EU employee regulations are generally quite strong with an emphasis on individual working conditions and labor rights, including the right to information, anti-discrimination laws and job security.

However, when it comes to salaries and wages across EU member states, there are still significant variations depending on many factors such as legislation, demand, inflation and more.

How countries across Europe compare in terms of salaries

According to Statista, in 2022, the average annual salary ranged from €73,642 in Iceland to €24,067 in Greece.

The highest paying countries in 2022 were Iceland (€73,642), Luxembourg (€72,529), Switzerland (€67,605), Belgium (€63,758) and Denmark (€59,405), while the lowest payers were Greece (€24,067), Slovakia (€24,337), Hungary (€26,376), Portugal (€29,540) and Czech Republic (€30,967).

According to Eurostat, the average hourly labor cost in the EU was €30.5. The average annual salary for single workers without children was €26,136. Working couples with two children have an average annual income of €55,573.

The unadjusted gender pay gap in 2021 was 12.7%, the largest gap was seen in Estonia, at 20.5% and the smallest gap was in Luxembourg at -0.2%. However, according to the European Commission, the pay gap is set to increase by 13% in 2023.

What is the EU doing to close the pay gap?

In 2020, the European Commission announced a strategy to attempt to close this gap by 2025. The Commission then launched the Pay Transparency Directive in June 2023, including a €6.1 million fund to help implement it. This made it easier for employees to recognize pay discrimination. It also serves as a guideline for employers.

Typically the highest paying sectors in Europe are finance, insurance, electricity, mining, information technology, retail and education. At the other end of the spectrum, the lowest paying fields are administrative support, hospitality, and construction.

What is the reason for the high salaries in Iceland and Luxembourg?

Iceland’s high wages are driven by a large part of the country’s private sector banking based on collective agreements. Some of the increase is due to COVID-19 benefits as well as a bump in hourly wages after weakness during the pandemic.

Iceland is also one of the most expensive countries in the world with persistently high inflation, which also contributes to workers demanding higher wages. Since March 2019, 326 Icelandic labor agreements have been signed, with over 90% of the workforce being part of a labor union.

The financial and banking sectors play a key role behind Luxembourg’s attractive salaries, with most banks employing highly educated, experienced and in-demand staff. Many of these are also migrants.

Luxembourg also reviews its minimum social wage every two years compared to average wages and price movements, thus keeping wage standards very up to date. However, salaries largely depend on sectors, divisions of banks, seniority, age, as well as education and experience.

This can create significant disparities, even within the same field, depending on an employee’s particular role and job title. As such, due to low productivity, the average wage in Luxembourg has remained more or less stable since 2015.

Low taxes and rapidly growing banking and finance sector

Switzerland’s labor market also offers something similar to Luxembourg’s, with both countries being fueled primarily by the banking and financial services sector. However, Switzerland has much lower taxes than the rest of Europe, averaging about 20% to 35% for the 150,000 to 250,000 Swiss franc bracket.

Belgium also relies heavily on wage indexing of both white-collar and blue-collar workers in the private sector. The country sees the highest indexation in 50 years in 2022, as rising inflation and out-of-control energy prices take their toll on the purchasing power of workers.

Denmark, meanwhile, has a somewhat unique labor market model that hinges on a balance between flexibility and security. This does not set a minimum wage in the country, but rather allows employees and employers to come to their own wage agreements.

Additionally, there are fewer laws regarding dismissals, and less litigation challenging them. However, employees are not left out in the cold. They have an Unemployment Insurance Fund, to which they can contribute on a subscription basis while employed. This gives them unemployment benefits for up to two years in case they lose their job later.

Why are salaries so low in Greece compared to others?

Greece’s overall economy and labor market is still struggling to recover from the sovereign debt crisis, causing average wages and minimum wages to be much lower than the rest of Europe. Recently several more stringent measures have also been implemented in the labor market, such as hiring young, newly graduated trainees, who may be paid less.

Similarly, Slovakia is also struggling with low labor productivity and the consequences of the collapsed Soviet regime, which have depressed wages.

Portugal faced low productivity as well as a growing trend to employ short-term seasonal workers to boost the country’s tourism sector. Low wages have also helped price many people out of the booming real estate sector.

The technological recession in Hungary has recently contributed to lower wages, as fewer companies were able to afford labor costs. However, historically, the low cost of living in Hungary could be a significant factor in weak wage movements, although this is now slowly changing as the country faces high inflation.

The Czech Republic, on the other hand, faced a more cultural problem as most workers were hesitant to negotiate for higher wages. As a result, business and labor unions are also weaker than expected and unable to do much to advance the worker agenda.

