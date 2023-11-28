When Sebastian De Bow was considering leaving his job as a senior analyst at Citadel to become a portfolio manager, he knew he was facing a daunting list of things to tackle.

A new firm and a new role will mean developing a new investment strategy, hiring a team and building infrastructure, as well as reaching a break-even point. One company he was considering stood out to him: Dmitry Balyasny’s eponymous hedge fund and its program for emerging portfolio managers, Anthem.

“The whole offer got me over the line,” De Bow said. “But I think the main thing was this specific path, and BAM would be the easiest journey to become a successful and profitable PM that can drive a big book over time.”

Hedge funds are finding that having deep pockets is not enough to attract portfolio managers to win the talent war. Developing talent has also become a strategic priority for companies looking to remain competitive.

“You definitely have to do both,” Balyasny told the audience. capitalization for children Investor conference in Toronto last month. “You look at any successful business in this industry or that has been around for decades, they are buying as well as building.”

Last year, $21 billion Balyasny hired 40 portfolio managers, he said. It is also spent on efforts to develop talent. More than 50 people have joined the business development team responsible for hiring staff for the Chicago-based firm. It has a team of around 20 people dedicated to developing investment talent.

“So it’s not just hiring the prime minister, but investing around him to build a top-tier team and all the infrastructure and tools he needs,” he told the conference.

Investors are pouring money into multistrategy hedge-fund firms like Balyasny, Millennium Management and Citadel in the hope that their portfolio-manager pods will deliver consistent returns in volatile markets. In turn, these funds have more money to recruit top traders, leading to fierce battles over relatively small pools.

Originally focused on long-short strategies, Balyasny is diversifying by building quantitative strategies and hiring quants, the hedge-fund founder said in a statement. Recent Podcasts , He said it is also expanding its commodity business. The fund has underperformed its multi-strategy peers in 2023. Its global equities moved in October, as it Many other portfolio managers ,

Balyasny has focused his attention on bringing in investors to maintain the brutal talent cycle. It started in late 2015 with Anthem, a portfolio-manager development program for senior analysts that had been running for seven or eight years. It was launched for long-short equities but expanded to quant in 2021 and macro in early 2023.

It is also expanding its six-month program to help junior analysts with one to five years in equity research receive the training and tools they need to become senior analysts who can integrate into existing investment teams.

The program, called Bridger, launches in the US in 2022 with four analysts. By 2024, it aims to have 50 to 70 analysts globally. It is launching its first orbit in Europe next year.

Inside BAM’s equity-investor training program

While Balyasny’s programs are designed to support its employees, they are still competitive and challenging. The Anthem program has a 50% graduation rate.

The low graduation rate is intentional, said Bill Wappler, research director and partner at Balyasny, who developed Anthem Equity and runs it in addition to Bridger. Before joining in 2015 to help Balyasny run his book and find ideas, Wappler handled analyst training and development for billionaire Steve Cohen’s Point72.

Bill Wappler leads the Anthem training program at Balyasny Asset Management. Balyasny Asset Management

“We want to keep the program very selective and difficult to get into,” he said. “It should be a real milestone in that person’s career.”

Anthem participants receive a small amount of capital to manage and deploy. (Balyasny declined to disclose figures.) They are trained by Wappler and his team for 18 to 24 months as they hone their portfolios, build their teams and set up their infrastructure. These include building models and finding the right dataset. They operate within a risk framework that is much more stringent than that imposed on experienced portfolio managers at the firm.

He said, “For many Anthem participants who do not succeed, it is either because they struggle to successfully complete the transition or they realize that their strengths lie in analytics rather than portfolio management.” There’s more to the role.”

Of the 20 people who graduated from the program, 10 are still at BAM.

BAM’s portfolio managers get guidance from the top in training

De Boe, who is based in London, joined Balyasny in 2017 and is now one of the hedge fund’s 19 partners.

He launched his book in March 2018, which was a very difficult time for his field: healthcare. While De Bow ignored Wappler’s advice, he accepted his recommendation to launch with a short book.

The London Business School alumnus said that as well as helping him identify weaknesses in his portfolio early on, Wappler and his team gave him the guidance and space to accelerate his process.

He adds, “Being in the Anthem program, where you get a lot of support and coaching in the beginning, helps you more effectively create a better version of the process that works for you.”

He still talks to Wappler almost daily. “We discuss different things now than when I started, but the conversation continues,” De Bow said.

De Boe also becomes involved in advising new PMs through a program that pairs new investors with firm veterans to encourage collaboration.

As Anthem has “grown and nurtured successful people like Seb, it has been great to see current legacy PMs asking to get more involved and volunteer to become patrons,” Wappler said.

