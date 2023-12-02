Disha Philav didn’t teach me how to write, but she definitely taught me how to turn writing into a career. I’ve spent many hours on the phone with them asking how much I should charge for certain content, or where to submit my work. He’s a kind-hearted person who has always cheered on his friends and contemporaries, so it’s been thrilling to watch him triumph and win big over the last three years.

If anyone knows how to make entrepreneurship and writing look easy, it’s Philao. The Secret Lives of Church Women The author signed a seven-figure book deal with Mariner Books in September for her debut novel, The True Confessions of the First Lady Freeman, And another short story collection called Girl, look.

A seven-figure book deal is pretty impressive. But anyone who knows Philo knows how much hard work it takes to make writing a career. In 2011, when I was a baby content writer and just wanted to make a good side hustle out of something I was really good at, Filyaev taught me a lot of tips and tricks — and always told me to never accept less than that. Do it, I am worthy.

To be a writer you have to be entrepreneurial

The business side of writing can be difficult. Writers must be business savvy and understand the nuances of how to sell as an author. There are also very important nuances that writers need to understand first when they go to query an agent.

,[It’s] Don’t just write an agent and send them your work and tell them how great it is,” says Philaw. “There’s actually a format to how you query an agent and what you send and what you don’t send and when you send it.”

Like many career writers, Fillaw started out as a freelancer. She also knew that she wanted to make writing her career.

“It’s been entrepreneurial since the beginning,” she says. “Once I figured that out, I wanted to try and make a living out of writing, not just a hobby.” Wanted to write as or for his personal benefit. And then I was getting divorced. I was like, ‘I’ll get child support and alimony for a while, but ultimately I’ve got to try to make this work.’

“I was preparing for publication,” continues Filaev. “The problem in the beginning was that I was writing novels, and writing novels takes a lot of time. And so it’s not something that will get you paid immediately on a regular basis to pay your bills.”

Fillyaev presented her work wherever she could, although she admits that the way she did so made no sense. “I wasn’t writing things that would be appropriate for these prestigious publications. But I wanted prestige because I wanted to build my byline and I also wanted to be paid more,” she says.

How did Disha Fillyaev get her first break?

This was before the economic collapse of 2008, when media outlets and magazines paid freelancers quite well. Surprisingly, it was an unpaid writing job that started Philou getting real work.

“I saw a call from a columnist for a site called Literary Mama. I came up with a column called ‘The Girl’s Mine’ about being adoptive parents and they loved it,” says Fylyaev. “And so it wasn’t a paid gig, but I did it for free for four years. This was one of those where the exposure really paid off because it put me on the radar of national print publications, newspapers and magazines. And editors started contacting me about publishing things with them.

“One of the editors approached and invited me to pitch to her and I said, ‘Thank you very much. How do you pitch?’” she recalls. “I didn’t know how. And now you know. In retrospect, I probably should have asked someone else or just searched on Google… but he was very kind and taught me how to pitch them. Then I chose him, and then I Wrote several pieces for his magazine and it was great until the economy collapsed again.

When the magazine she was writing for eventually closed down, she had to diversify her workflow. She began writing parenting articles and for businesses wanting to outsource the work. Since she was writing parenting content and had a healthy co-parenting relationship with her ex-husband Philav and her former co-author wrote a book called Co-Parenting 101: Helping Your Kids Thrive in Two Homes After Divorce,

“The co-parenting book came out in 2013,” she says. “And that’s how I got an agent. And that agent knew I was working on a novel, and she was encouraging me to finish it so she could get it back on submission.

Philao’s Big Hits: The Secret Lives of Church Women

Eventually Filav’s agent noticed a theme in the short stories Filav was still writing.

“She said, ‘You know, I really liked these church lady stories,’” recalls Filaev. “He called them that—I didn’t really notice the line between them.”

These church women received a tremendous welcome. Filav’s short story collection, The secret life of church women, It was a finalist for the National Book Award (sometimes described as the “Academy Award of Literature”) and won numerous awards, including The Story Prize, The Los Angeles Times Book Award, and the PEN/Faulkner Award. It is also being adapted into a drama series for HBO Max, with both Fillov and playwright Tori Sampson writing the script.

It is rare for a short story collection to be so successful, but church ladies impressed readers and critics alike.

“People in publishing will tell you that short story collections don’t sell; “They’ll always want you to try to sell a novel first,” says Fillaw. “And they’ll also tell you that you can’t sell things on a partial manuscript, but my agent believed otherwise. “

Despite her tremendous success, Fillaw still makes time to mentor other writers, teaching them how to think strategically, and building helpful industry relationships.

“The success of church ladies Gave me a degree of power that I didn’t have before,” says Filiyev. “I can use it to empower the writers who are coming after me.”

