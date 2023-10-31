How did the used commercial vehicle market perform in Q3? auto remarketing auto remarketing

Sales of used commercial vehicles at dealerships “cooled” in the third quarter, but remained well ahead of year-ago figures, according to Work Truck Solutions’ Q3 2023 commercial vehicle market analysis.

Apart from sales, the report also discusses prices, turn times, inventory and more.

Starting with sales, specifically, average used commercial vehicle sales per dealership declined 2.3% compared to the second quarter. However, Work Truck Solutions said used sales were up 12.3% compared to the third quarter of 2022.

Used commercial vehicle prices during Q3 increased 1.6% from the second quarter and were down 1.0% from the third quarter of 2022.

Data indicates that used commercial inventory per dealer on-lot declined 5.25% from Q2. Compared to year-ago figures, inventories were stable (up 0.3%).

Days turned for used commercial vehicles was down 3.9% from the second quarter, according to Work Truck Solutions. However, the decline in the previous quarter was 9.0%.

Average mileage on used commercial vehicles decreased 2.2% from the second quarter and increased 4.2% from the third quarter of 2022, Work Truck Solutions said in the analysis. This perhaps suggests, “There is a new trend in the used vehicle era as old inventory finally moves off dealership lots.”

“The availability of new vehicles impacts average used vehicle mileage as businesses are able to replace fleet vehicles before they accrue too many miles,” the company said.

The report also notes that labor strikes – such as the United Auto Workers-Big 3 case that was settled just this week – could greatly impact mileage and pricing on used commercial vehicles.

Looking at the news side of commercial vehicles, the company indicates that the market may be moving towards new vehicles.

Aaron Johnson, CEO of Work Truck Solutions, said in a release, “As we analyze the market for work trucks and vans, the data indicates continued strong interest in new vehicles, even as The average price for them has reached a record high of $57,290.”

“These insights indicate a potential shift toward new commercial vehicles – particularly the desire for medium-duty – that requires strategic adjustments in inventory and a careful eye on these trends,” Johnson said. Including upfit configurations that are important to buyers in your market.” , “Having the tools to ride out these waves is what will separate some dealers from those who try to return to ‘business as usual.’

Source: www.autoremarketing.com