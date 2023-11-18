How did the ‘League of Legends’ band Heartsteel form?

Heartsteel is here to make some music. Credit: Riot Games

In recent years League of Legends The universe has expanded far beyond the original game, and one of the most successful areas where Riot Games has expanded is music. From world anthems to world music from major artists like Imagine Dragons League of Legends the characters themselves, laugh out loud The music catalog is full of great songs, some of which have even achieved chart success.

K/DA is made up of KPop group League of Legends Champions has arguably been the most successful of Riot’s musical endeavors, with their debut single Pop/Stars going platinum. It was a real hit, even outside of laugh out loud group of fans, and proved that these efforts were more than just a marketing tool for the game.

Maria Egan, global head of music and events, explains, “We never planned to make money from Music Beats, but due to the significant size of our player base and their love for these songs, our music IP should be very valuable anyway. Has gone.” At riot games. “The owned catalog has over 10 billion streams and with the artists we partner with, we are often giving them some of their biggest streaming successes.”

Latest addition to laugh out loud The music catalog is Heartsteel, the first boyband League of Legends Universe. The group’s first song, PARANOIA, has already received over 25 million views on YouTube since its release less than a month ago, and that number is increasing rapidly day by day.

Unlike most other musical groups laugh out loud Universe, Heartsteel’s sound is somewhat difficult to define, but that’s intentional. The characters that make up the group, while all male, are very different. League of Legends, and just giving them a defined sound probably doesn’t work from a lore standpoint. This also applies to the visual style, including the released skins. laugh out loud A popular component of these virtual groups has been to make the champions appear as they do in the band.

“One thing players may not think about is the balance between how the band should feel and look in our world and staying true to who they are as champions in the game,” explains Stephanie. “How difficult it can be to strike a balance.” Leung, lead skins manufacturer League of Legends Who worked on in-game skins for Heartsteel Band. “Just having them dress up in outfits that look great for band members outside of the game doesn’t achieve the vision we want.”

Of course, with the experience of creating these types of acts the team at Riot Games now has a very good idea of ​​how to complete it and bring it together in the final package. However, for Heartsteel, initial ideas on who should join the group, what they should sound like, and how they should look came from fans, who often suggested similar groups. His ideas eventually became Heartsteel.

“Our creative teams have created virtual artists before but for Heartsteel, the concept began with players’ fan art and community interactions that inspired the music team to develop a new all-male band,” says Egan. “Bringing a band to life takes over a year, involving multiple teams at Riot to develop a creative concept, create original music, define the brand, create in-game skins, and execute a marketing campaign Are there. Once the music team presents the original concept, hundreds of rioters touch the project.

Heartsteel will be the opening act for the Worlds Finals. Credit: Colin Young-Wolfe/Riot Games

Following the success of PARANOIA, which has grown on me since the first listen, Heartsteel is set to perform the song live at the opening ceremony. League of Legends world Championship. The performance will take place tomorrow in South Korea, where Worlds is being held, and like previous performances by other virtual bands, will be a combination of the real-world actors voicing the characters and their virtual counterparts. The reality-bending performance has been a highlight of World Opening Ceremonies for the past few years, so expectations for Heartsteel’s debut performance are high.

“The Worlds opening ceremony is now a beloved ritual and one of the most powerful forms of engagement with our players,” says Egan. “It feels like the Super Bowl halftime show for the gaming community. Players are expecting a big musical moment from Riot, just like NFL fans. The appearance of one of Riot’s virtual bands is extra special because it brings to life the IP they love in such a creative way.

What Heartsteel will look like on stage and how they will perform has yet to be revealed, but given the success of other similar performances, it is sure to be a highlight of the event. While Heartsteel currently only has one song, Egan teased that they may be working on new music for the group, in response to my suggestion that they cover songs like Basshunter’s. dota,

“Heartsteel is covering valiant The Champions Tour anthem “Die For You” sounds like something they’ll be including…”, Egan said.

So we could potentially see some crossover between valiant And laugh out loud When it comes to Heartsteel they definitely have some more content in the works. Whether or not we get to see something new at the Worlds Opening Ceremony remains to be seen, but one thing is for sure, you won’t want to miss this performance!