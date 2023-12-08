By Alex ChristianFeatures Correspondent

The tug of war that has been going on for years between employers and employees finally seems to be resolved.

Tensions between employees and bosses have increased dramatically over the past few years – particularly over the battle to return to the office. As employees want to retain the flexibility they’ve come to appreciate more than three years ago, employers have tried to create more rigidity, often through fixed working patterns that require employees to be at their desks. .

Since the pandemic, workers have largely held sway over executives, whether because of a favorable labor market or simple insistence on leaving their remote set-ups. But 2023 marks a turning point: Amid a weakening economy and a cooling labor market, for the first time since COVID-19 struck, employers are coming out on top. Although this power struggle has ended in favor of the bosses, workers have not lost everything they fought for – millions of workers have more flexibility, autonomy and pay than perhaps ever before. But moving forward, experts say, the new hybrid working environment will be dictated by employers in the near future.

how did we get here

Less than four years ago, a full-time employee even occasionally working from home was extremely rare — a privilege afforded only to a few, often under special circumstances. Then Covid-19 forced a mass exodus from the office. Suddenly, people had to work remotely, mostly for the first time, and many found that they enjoyed the flexibility and autonomy it allowed them.

Even when lockdowns eased and employers began making efforts to get their employees back to their desks, many workers remained stuck for years. The extremely worker-friendly labor market during the pandemic – which saw employers looking to a limited talent pool – meant that workers had leverage to ask for what they wanted, or they would leave. During this period, attempts by management to force a return to office were, in some cases, even the target of open rebellion.

But the situation began to change in the autumn of 2022. The weak economy and rising interest rates led to massive job cuts, especially in the technology sector. As the world slowly emerged into post-pandemic life, accompanied by an economic slowdown, some of the largest companies were pushing to return to the office with renewed vigor. The pendulum appears to have swung back towards employers, many of whom have announced hiring freezes – leaving workers with less agency in the cold job market.

Bosses had largely encouraged employees to return to the office through benefits like free meals and yoga. Employees didn’t leave – so leaders started replacing sticks with carrots – Grace Lordan

By January 2023, against the backdrop of layoffs, some owners rolled back workers’ flexibility. Large corporations like Disney and KPMG began mandating more personal days and monitoring attendance.

“Previously, bosses have largely encouraged employees to return to the office through benefits like free meals and yoga,” says Grace Lordan, associate professor in behavioral science at the London School of Economics. “The employees just wouldn’t go away – so the leaders started using the carrot instead of the stick.”

spring and summer

However, workers’ power was not completely diminished, especially in America.

Amid the culture of mandates, employee activism continued throughout the spring, most notably with corporate employee protests at Amazon against the company’s office return plans. Many employees still refuse to follow strict hybrid protocols – data from Kastel Systems measuring entry swipes in office buildings shows that average workplace occupancy among 41,000 businesses in the US could fall below 50% throughout 2023 Used to be.

In Britain, rising inflation and the cost-of-living crisis meant that more workers were willing to quit and find new jobs – if they could. This was a notable difference from previous periods of financial recession, in which employees remained in their current roles. “The cost-of-living crisis has led people to think, ‘If my boss isn’t giving me a raise even on par with inflation, it’s time to move on,’” says Lordan. ‘.”

While workers remained courageous in expressing their disapproval to bosses, the slow job market meant they ultimately had far less leverage than a year earlier. Layoffs continued, and attrition rates returned to pre-pandemic levels. By the summer, the Great Resignation was declared “over” by experts. “Much of the balance of power is determined by the labor market,” says Lordan. “When it’s hard to go out and get another job, the power lies with the employer.”

AlamyCalls Back to the Office has finally overcome workers’ resistance (Credit: Alamy)

autumn and winter

By September, the crackdown on remote working intensified, bosses’ rhetoric of a return to the office increased and staff attendance increasingly became a disciplinary issue. Even companies synonymous with remote work like Zoom started implementing in-person working patterns.

“There was real momentum for a return to the office in autumn 2023,” explains Hannah Dwyer, head of EMEA work mobility research and strategy at commercial real estate firm JLL in Dublin. “There was a ‘back-to-school’ mentality.”

As bosses’ hybrid mandates intensified, their demand for new labor cooled – with the traditional autumn hiring spree disrupted by the faltering economy. In the UK, data from the Office for National Statistics shows that projected vacancies between August and October 2023 have fallen by 257,000 compared to the previous year. In the US, a rise in new jobs in September was met by a sudden decline in growth in October.

This hiring slowdown further weakened workers’ power. LinkedIn data seen by the BBC shows that US hiring on the platform declined by 13.4% year-on-year in October 2023, while the UK not only declined by 15.1% year-on-year, but compared to the prior Decreased by 7.2%. -Epidemic level. In contrast, job seeker behavior increased – the average number of applications per applicant increased by more than 21% in both the US and UK over the same period.

Nella Richardson, chief economist at HR management firm ADP in New York, says this supply-and-demand dynamic means fewer opportunities for workers — and job seekers needing to be more willing to give up power to employers. “This leads to longer job searches, fewer fully remote roles available and requires sharp trade-offs for workers: whether that’s shifting to a hybrid role, less flexibility overall or the expectation The salary increase should be less than Rs.

There was real momentum for a return to office in the autumn of 2023. There was a ‘back-to-school’ mentality – Hannah Dwyer

The result is that many employees have become disengaged – an ADP September survey of 2,500 US workers shows that engagement is expected to decline significantly by 2023. “We’re seeing people less motivated and committed than last year, when workers had more power due to the hiring crisis,” says Richardson. “Much of this comes from a slowdown in wage growth and flexible working opportunities. ”

where it leaves the workers

As we head towards 2024, employers have more powers than at any time since COVID-19. However, this does not mean that the pendulum has completely returned to pre-pandemic positions.

For example, flexibility has become established in many jobs. Richardson says employee expectations have stabilized at a much higher baseline than at the beginning of 2020. “Working from home two days a week was once largely seen as a privilege rather than the default business model. Most companies are adding flexibility, even if they are more office-centric.”

A smaller subset of the workforce may continue to exert greater influence over their employers. This will likely be in the most in-demand growth areas like AI.

For example, OpenAI’s CEO Sam Altman was ousted by its board in November after employees threatened mass resignations — less than a week later, he was back on the job. “This is the type of scenario in which workers still have power,” Lordan says, “where they are leaders in certain industries, and they have skills that are hard to replace.”

But, there will be fewer opportunities for most workers to change jobs. As a result, they are likely to have less influence when it comes to negotiating pay and autonomy – two symptoms of the recruitment crisis, when companies were struggling for talent.

Lordan says this situation will probably persist until the next economic growth cycle. “There are two ways to get more power as an employee: a buoyant job market, or being able to convince your company that you are a unique superstar employee; few can manage the latter. As we’ve seen great Resignation, a good job market creates the feeling that there is a shortage of talent, which empowers the employee.”

