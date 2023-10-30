How Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb's offseason work is now paying dividends in the Cowboys' 43-20 win

The Dallas Cowboys had a dominant 43–20 win against the Los Angeles Rams, and a key factor in this was the chemistry Dak Prescott built with CeeDee Lamb.

Prescott said it is important to start the game early, especially with noon kickoffs.

The chemistry of Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb

During the game, Prescott had 304 passing yards, an 80.6% completion rate, and four touchdowns.

The quarterback says he is in a groove now and credits the system and people around him for the success.

The two touchdowns were for Lamb, who had 158 receiving yards on 12 catches on the day.

Prescott said the productivity on the field comes from the work he and his receivers have done, starting with the offseason training they did together in April.

“You go back in the offseason. Since we started in April, maybe even earlier. Spent a lot of time in my backyard during the time we spent in minicamp and OTAs leading up to trips to Atlanta. Got a lot of confidence in that guy,” Prescott said.

The quarterback says Lamb knows his thinking and always has high communication.

Prescott admitted it’s frustrating when things aren’t going their way to click on the field on game day because they both know how much work has gone into their game.

The 30-year-old says the two are now reaping the rewards of all that work and it will only continue to grow.

The secret of lamb success

The recipient says the two trust each other, and he does what he can to contribute by being open, saying, “We built trust coming in; It’s year 3 or 4, hey, I’m getting old! But this being the fourth year, there is a lot of trust.”

During the first half of the game, Lamb had nine catches for 122 receiving yards. He says that the aim was always to strike hard in the beginning and this would open the way for other attacks.

“I started early, and it opened up the offense for us and gave us everything open up, and gave us the ability to call any play without any restrictions, I feel like that’s when we were at our best.” Are. Playing fast and making plays,” Lamb said.

It was Lamb’s third career game with at least 10 receptions, 100 yards and two touchdown catches, the most such games in Cowboys franchise history. Cowboy PR,

What is the identity of the crime?

Following the team’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers, Lamb was certainly frustrated with the fact that he did not have the ball enough time, having only 12 receptions from Weeks 3–5.

When asked after the game what the team’s identity was, the receiver said he did not know and he did not know how to fix that issue at that time.

The following week, Lamb discussed with Prescott how they both could get him more involved.

Since that conversation, Lamb has totaled 19 receptions, 12 of which came against the Rams.

When asked what the team’s identity is now, he gave a different answer than before, saying, “We are explosive and physical. I’d say with full potential and capability, we know what we can do week-to-week, and we can certainly top the defence.

