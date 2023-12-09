How CX teams can prepare for the long-term impacts of AI

AI is the most important technology shaping the future of customer service. Don’t take our word for it—80% of CX leaders and agents we surveyed agree and expectations are high. Another 82% believe AI will have a big impact on agents’ ability to improve efficiency and provide more personalized experiences.

getty

The future of CX looks bright, but it is not without growing pains. and instead of asking If Change will come, that’s the big question When?, We asked 600 CX leaders and agents how they see their roles evolving over the next five years—and how long it might take to incorporate these changes into their business.

big change ahead

Across the board, CX teams recognize the need for major changes in their technology, workflows, and the roles and responsibilities of their human agents. In just five years’ time, he predicts agents will move from mostly answering customer questions to overseeing a complex web of AI-powered experiences, handling only more complex issues or providing deeper product expertise. Will take steps for.

Although expectations for when and how teams will incorporate AI may change, its impact is almost certain. There are three steps companies can take now to prepare themselves for future success:

1. Prepare for AI integration

Large-scale change is not easy. So it’s important for CX leadership to think about how AI can fit into their existing systems and processes. With no one-size-fits-all approach to AI integration, teams should plan a course that gets them where they want to be in five years’ time, with minimal immediate disruption to their business .

They should also consider the implications and impact of things like data privacy and security regulations. 51% of CX leaders and agents expect that within three years, the regulatory environment will force some agents to specialize in these areas.

2. Upskill Agent

Training will be an important part of preparing teams for the coming changes. In fact, 41% of our respondents expect to see more AI training in the next year. And as AI becomes more integrated into CX workflows, recruiters will prioritize candidates who have a certain level of AI expertise; 30% of our respondents say this is already happening.

When developing training programs, focus first on AI collaboration – how agents can achieve the greatest efficiency from the technology. Programming should also emphasize the importance of soft skills like empathy-building to help ensure that the human touch is not lost when customers encounter a difficult problem.

As AI addresses more low-level customer problems and increases agent bandwidth, training should focus on building deeper product and data expertise. This will be especially important as teams look to optimize their operations and deliver more personalized experiences. 61% of respondents expect agents to become data and product experts in the next three years.

3. Re-evaluate success metrics

AI is already forcing teams to rethink their perception of CX success. This is because businesses increasingly want to explore how they can apply service data to improve business outcomes – including boosting sales, product quality and customer retention.

Instead of focusing on traditional metrics like first response time or CSAT, 78% of our respondents say AI has sent them back to the drawing board. Another 76% are now reevaluating how their CX data interacts with data collected by other business units. Some metrics that may be more important include customer effort score, average handle time, customer churn, and the next action taken – whether a bot resolved an issue or had to hand it off to a human.

Laying the foundation for an AI-powered future

Despite the hype, AI is set to bring very real and lasting change to the world of customer service. What organizations choose to do now could make for a smoother transition for their customers and teams, or leave them scrambling to catch up in just a few years.

Learn more about how Teams can get started Unlock the power of AI Throughout their entire service experience.