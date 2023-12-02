How cryptocurrency drove the NFT revolution

The story of CryptoKitties began in 2017 with a group of enthusiastic developers at Axiom Zen, a Canadian startup studio. It was intended to be a recreational experiment with early-stage blockchain technology.

The creators were inspired by the Tamagotchi craze of the 90s and envisioned a game where players could raise, breed, and trade virtual cats.

These virtual cats had various characteristics, from fur pattern and eye color to body shape and accessories. The premise of the game was simple but captivating.

Players can purchase cryptocurrencies, each represented by a unique non-fungible token (NFT), a digital certificate of ownership that ensures the authenticity and scarcity of the cat.

In early December 2017, the cryptocurrency became a viral sensation, driving the prices of some kittens to six figures.

Genesis, the first best-selling cat, was sold in December 2017 for $117,000.

On May 12, 2018, a cryptocurrency sold for $140,000 and he launched his first celebrity-branded cryptocurrency with Stephen Curry. However, it did not work out well due to legal complications.

In September 2018, a cryptocurrency named Dragon sold for $170,000.

A month later, the cryptocurrency reached the milestone of spawning 1 million cats with a volume of 3.2 million transactions on its smart contracts.

The highest recorded sale of the cryptocurrency was nearly $800,000 in September 2021. The game led to the early success of Ethereum. However, the cryptocurrency grew so large that it caused congestion in the Ethereum network and at one point, it accounted for approximately 25% of the network traffic.

This led to the creation of Flow Blockchain, an adaptable, high-speed blockchain platform designed for collectible NFTs, which gave birth to NBA Top Shot.

“NFTs are a new paradigm of ownership in the digital world.” said Roham Gharegozlou, co-founder of Axiom Zen, the creator of the cryptocurrency.

If you don’t know, CryptoKitties was one of the first projects to use smart contracts by attaching code to data structures called tokens on the Ethereum blockchain.

The popularity increased a lot of awareness about NFTs. This resulted in over $27 million in investments at the time from VC firms such as a16z, Google Ventures, Union Square Ventures, and Venrock.

CryptoKitties popularized NFTs and paved the way for the growth of NFT-based projects like Bored Ape Yacht Club, Doodles, and Axie Infinity, changing the way people interact with and own digital items.

“Before cryptocurrency, if you said ‘blockchain,’ everyone would assume you were talking about cryptocurrency,” said founding member Bryce Bladen.

“I’m most proud of the fact that it was really something new. There was real technological innovation, and seemingly, a real culture impact.

Source: medium.com