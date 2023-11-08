How Crypto Entrepreneurs Are Experimenting with Universal Basic Income

Members of social and trade union organizations protested in Buenos Aires on July 20, 2022, demanding… [+] of a universal basic income, as the impoverished South American country struggles to repay its US$44 billion debt with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) amid rampant inflation and social unrest. (Photo by Luis Robayo/AFP) (Photo by Luis Robayo/AFP via Getty Images)

Cryptocurrencies today are overtaking traditional business models to catalyze social innovation. At the core of this revolution, crypto entrepreneurs are harnessing the potential of blockchain to challenge existing paradigms. One such concept that is getting a fresh, crypto-powered twist is Universal Basic Income.

The interplay between decentralized technologies and UBI aims to reduce poverty, improve economic security, and provide citizens with greater monetary flexibility. It will also pave the way for more inclusive decentralized finance solutions, leading to faster crypto adoption around the world.

Concept of Universal Basic Income: A Modern Perspective

UBI is rooted in economic philosophy and longstanding social policies. Thomas Moore’s 1516 novel utopia First coined this term, which was based on providing unconditional financial assistance to all citizens.

Many governments have already experimented with this concept. Alaska has been running a “Permanent Fund Dividend” since 1982, where every state citizen receives annually a portion of the earnings from the regional oil business. Finland also tested a UBI scheme from 2016 to 2017, where 2,000 unemployed people were given 560 euros per month.

However, many modern economists consider this theory outdated.

The modern socio-economic narrative differs significantly from the early utopian vision. Contemporary discussion around UBI agrees on the relevance of the concept, but debates whether antiquated systems may do more harm than good. As the world grapples with the changing economic landscape and technological disruptions, modern UBI primarily focuses on equitable wealth distribution.

Furthermore, the modern narrative acknowledges the complexities of implementing UBI, its evolution, and its impact. Many modern governments find that they can no longer rely on their traditional financial infrastructure. The renewed foundation of UBI demands cost-effectiveness, flexibility and, most importantly, transparency.

This is where the intersection of UBI and cryptocurrency emerges as an attractive alternative model. Cryptocurrency-based UBI systems could potentially solve age-old challenges like lack of participant interaction, cumbersome bureaucracy, and negligent surveillance.

How crypto entrepreneurs are pushing the UBI concept and experiments

A group of crypto entrepreneurs are experimenting with the transformative potential of UBI by challenging traditional ideas of wealth distribution. UBI projects are fraught with logistical and cost challenges, making them risky to implement or promote. In contrast, cryptocurrencies have essentially no transfer fees and are not subject to the same amount of oversight, regulation, or taxation. This gives them more leeway to respond to UBI-related issues. Crypto entrepreneurs are taking advantage of this very advantage to change traditional UBI paradigms. “Cryptocurrency is a path to universal basic income,” advocates crypto-friendly politician, Andrew Yang through a tweet On X.

Crypto-UBI is different from subsidized crypto payments for the general public. It refers to the free private distribution of UBI-specific cryptocurrencies for a predetermined period of time. Owners of UBI tokens can exchange them for money or keep them as investments.

Such tokenized UBI can also be transferred from one person to another. Wealthy owners of UBI coins can easily donate them to less fortunate people in their community or abroad. UBI tokens can also be distributed to small enterprises and NGOs to promote institutional development and sustainability.

Some entrepreneurs are already experimenting with this concept with projects like Mannabase, Solidar, and SwiftDemand.

Haze for Humanity’s Mannabase claims to offer the first currency in history for a universal basic income. “At the most basic level, [our solution] “The aim is to create a global distribution channel in which value can be instantly and efficiently distributed to all parts of humanity,” reads his Medium blog. In 2019, the website reported 175,000 verified users, with 500 new individuals joining daily.

On the other hand, SwiftDemand offers 100 SWIFT every day to registered users. Although Swifts cannot be withdrawn from SwiftDemand at this time, it will be possible to withdraw funds to an external wallet once the blockchain is complete. Swift Token users can trade their free tokens for anything from coffee to social media services to charitable donations through SwiftDemand’s early-stage online marketplace.

Blockchain could also make it possible to quickly and reliably exchange the data needed to determine the value of a UBI payment, depending on which blockchain is used. User identification by inputting insurance data or using biometrics may be part of the system to prevent fraud.

WorldCoin WLD, a startup launched in 2019 by Alex Blania and Sam Altman, works toward these goals. WorldCoin facilitates access to UBI with a secure worldwide cryptocurrency that uses iris-scanning technology for identification. The International Identity System generates a digital World ID for each individual, which can be used across a variety of applications, protecting user privacy and promoting inclusion.

These projects demonstrate how cryptocurrencies and UBI are coming together in real-world applications that have the potential to reshape traditional structures.

Prospects and pitfalls of crypto-powered UBI: What needs to change

The integration of UBI and cryptocurrencies has the potential to revolutionize global financial inclusion. The decentralized nature of cryptocurrencies allows for financial inclusion, economic empowerment, and bridging gaps.

Still, the path to a crypto-powered UBI comes with some challenges and criticisms.

Some critics are concerned about the public’s reaction to switching to a digital currency-based UBI system. “One can be very certain that a large proportion of the people will not accept this form of disenfranchisement. Therefore, the introduction of a digital central bank currency would be expected to cause massive social unrest.” economic analyst ernst wolff noted in a tweet on X.

The promise of financial inclusion is attractive, but its widespread adoption may not be economically feasible for a long time or perhaps ever. The American Civil Liberties Union has also started a petition to stop dangerous facial recognition technologies. They point out that there would be no room for privacy with digital identity systems for a crypto-UBI, arguing that it feels too personal and misses the point. While the concept of a crypto-UBI sounds great in theory, security additions like retinal scans give many people pause. Since government-run databases are one of the biggest reasons people are so supportive of DeFi, the use of a similar database to distribute crypto-UBIs will be ubiquitous, to say the least.

The social and political implications of this paradigm shift require a careful approach. To create a sustainable and inclusive future, crypto entrepreneurs leading UBI initiatives must carefully balance high aspirations and practical considerations.

Scope for innovation in crypto-powered universal basic income

New trends of innovation and transition characterize the dynamic landscape of crypto-powered UBI initiatives. Crypto entrepreneurs are pushing what’s possible. These experiments actively influence social welfare and the course of economic systems beyond theoretical discourse.

A UBI powered by cryptocurrencies has the potential to have a significant impact on economic and social welfare systems. These projects can help create a more egalitarian and inclusive financial landscape. After all, the values ​​of decentralization, accessibility, and security are inherent characteristics of cryptocurrencies.

Discussions regarding the feasibility of implementing a crypto-based UBI are complex, and counterarguments provide depth to the ongoing discourse. Although there is potential for significant change, critics such as the American Civil Liberties Union have raised concerns about the feasibility of these experiments and their broader social impact.

Since crypto-powered UBI is still more theory than practicality, there is still time to build the foundation with socio-economic equality and realistic user-applications in mind. Despite the challenges, this egalitarian and inclusive financial architecture must be pursued, as the promises of financial equality far outweigh the difficulties in implementation.

