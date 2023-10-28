How could the Israel-Gaza war affect global markets?

LONDON, Oct 18 (Reuters) – The escalation of the Israel-Gaza war into a broader conflict could deal another blow to world growth and stop deflationary forces in their tracks.

Market reaction has been modest so far, but that could change.

Hamza Meddeb, director of the Political Economy Program at the Malcolm H. Will be.” Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center in Beirut.

“Such an increase could send oil prices soaring, raising concerns about oil supply and potentially leading to a global economic recession.”

Here are some of the scenarios in focus.

1/ Iran, then oil

The possibility of Iran becoming more involved and the US response which has seen sanctions on Iranian oil escalated are in the headlines.

“A crackdown on Iranian oil exports could shave 1-2 mbd (million barrels per day) off the market almost immediately,” said Brent Bellotte, founder and CIO of hedge fund Keller Capital.

In the unlikely event that the United States sends troops to the Middle East, Bellotte expects oil prices to rise by $20, “if not more”.

Oil rose more than 2% to more than $92 on Wednesday and has gained 7.5% in the past week.

From October 1973 to March 1974, due to the Yom Kippur War leading to an oil embargo imposed by Arab countries on supporters of Israel, oil increased by more than 300%.

“Israel has better relations with other Arab countries than it did then,” Madison Fowler, a strategist at JPMorgan private bank, said in a note, “and global oil supply is not as concentrated.”

Nadia Martin Wigen, director of commodities investor Swelland Capital, said the regional conflict would disrupt oil tanker routes in the Mediterranean, the Black Sea and around Turkey.

Reuters GraphicsReuters Graphics

2/Surge in inflation?

Inflation growth has slowed and global rate rises are about to end.

A surge in oil, which briefly hit $139 after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year, could stem inflation’s decline. Gas prices increased by 45% last week, which is another worrying sign.

“If Iran gets involved it means higher commodity prices, higher external shocks, and that’s a trigger for a less deflationary outlook,” said Alessia Berardi, head of emerging markets macro and strategy research at Amundi. He stressed that this was not his base matter.

Long-term market projections of US and euro zone inflation expectations suggest inflation will remain above the 2% target.

Bond investors may be in more trouble. The S&P US Aggregate Bond Index (.SPUSAGGT), which measures how Treasuries and corporate debt are performing, is down 14% from its January 2021 peak.

reuters graphics

3/ Strong dollar?

Demand for safe havens has boosted the dollar, sending it towards 150 yen and the Swiss franc, which on Friday recorded its best day against the euro since January.

Amundi’s Berardi said the dollar can’t be unilaterally bet if higher oil and inflation lead to a U.S. recession.

Trevor Greetham, head of multi-asset at Royal London, said any “global risk-off moves” could also strengthen the yen as “Japanese investors pull their money home.”

reuters graphics

4/ Submerged market

Israel’s currency, bonds and stocks have been affected by the problems, as have those of Egypt, Jordan and Iraq, and to a lesser extent Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Bahrain.

After a tough few years, the Israel-Gaza war is “one more thing to dampen emerging market sentiment,” said Omotunde Lawal, head of EM corporate debt at Barings.

He is cautiously optimistic that most other emerging markets are largely free from stress for the time being. Morgan Stanley also does not expect contagion.

But Jeff Grills of Aegon Asset Management warned that regional growth could “easily” send oil prices rising by 20%, hurting dozens of already poor oil-importing countries.

reuters graphics

5/Tech Jitters

What’s good for oil stocks may be bad for big tech.

MSCI’s gauge of global tech stocks (.dMIWO0IT00PUS) moved opposite oil and gas stocks (.dMIWO0OG00PUS) in 2022 as the war in Ukraine sent oil higher, fueling inflation fears that were captured by higher bond yields. I went.

Royal London’s Greetham said this pattern could recur if US rates rise again to offset the inflationary impact of the latest conflict.

Potential disruption to infrastructure is also a risk.

“Egypt is a place where many transcontinental cables descend into the digital Suez Canal,” Deutsche Bank said. “At least 17% of global Internet traffic passes through this route.”

Meanwhile, airline stocks may suffer losses while defense stocks will perform better. Since the Hamas attack in Israel on October 7, MSCI’s airline stock index is down about 5% (.dMIWO0AL00PUS). Aerospace and defense stocks are about 6% higher (.dMIWO0AD00PUS).

reuters graphics

Reporting by Naomi Rovnik, Nell McKenzie and Mark Jones in London; Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe and Sharon Singleton

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Get licensing rights, opens new tab

Source: www.reuters.com