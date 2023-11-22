How could Iranian drones potentially threaten European oil?

Iran recently equipped its Revolutionary Guard navy with drones to increase surveillance in the Strait of Hormuz as the country continues to export drones to Russia.

Recently, the US military announced that it could equip its commercial ships coming through the Strait of Hormuz with armed guards. This step has been taken by Iran in an effort to reduce the seizure of civilian and commercial ships.

In response to this announcement by America, Iran has provided drones to its Revolutionary Guard Navy, so that surveillance and pressure can be increased on the Strait of Hormuz. Located between Iran and Oman, this strait separates the Gulf of Oman and the Persian Gulf and is one of the most important for global oil transportation.

Why is the Strait of Hormuz important for European oil?

About one-fifth of global oil passes through the strait each year. This amounts to approximately 20.5 million barrels per day of a variety of oil products, including condensate and crude oil. About 20% of global liquefied natural gas (LNG) also passes through the strait, amounting to about 80 million metric tons.

To put this in European context, the EU is set to import approximately 1.9 billion cubic meters of LNG from Qatar in 2022. Iraq exports about 21.4 million tonnes of crude oil to the EU. The US, the EU’s second-largest crude oil supplier, accounts for about 10% to 13% of crude oil imports, transporting about 1.4 million barrels per day of crude oil and condensate through the Strait of Hormuz.

The channel is used by most of the major oil producers such as the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Kuwait and Iraq.

Over the past few years, Iran has seized and detained several international tankers from the US, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Singapore and South Korea for alleged shipping violations. However, the country has released these ships only after other countries have released Iranian ships already detained.

Not only this, but it also targets small vessels from countries like Tanzania and the Marshall Islands on suspicion of oil smuggling or conflicts with Iranian ships.

How might international sanctions threaten the strait?

America has already tried to impose sanctions on Iran to stop its rapidly growing nuclear project. These were primarily due to non-compliance with safeguards programs, as well as the threat posed to the UN Security Council by Iran’s nuclear program.

The United Nations, the European Union and Britain moved to impose sanctions of their own, mainly targeting the nuclear, energy, missiles and other weapons, shipping, banking, insurance and international trade sectors.

This was primarily done to restrict Iran’s income from oil exports and other industries such as shipping. However, Iran has often retaliated by threatening to close or severely restrict access to the Strait of Hormuz, effectively disrupting international oil and energy trade.

The current Israel–Hamas conflict has raised fears of it spilling over into a broader Middle Eastern conflict. If so, Iran could be in even more trouble. This is because the country already supports Hamas as well as regional terrorist groups such as Lebanon-based Hezbollah and Yemen-based Houthis.

Recently Houthi attacked a Turkish ship coming to India in the Red Sea. These terrorist groups have also been used as testing sites for drones, missiles and other Iranian weapons.

Thus, in the case of a broader Middle Eastern conflict, Iran could potentially be subject to greater international sanctions from the US and EU due to its role in escalating the conflict, even if indirectly.

In retaliation, this could potentially cause more problems in the Strait of Hormuz by attacking Iran or seizing more ships, or in the worst case, blocking shipping lanes.

Iranian drones could impact European oil through both the Straits and Russia

The latest Iranian move to equip its navy with drones could potentially further escalate tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, with the US also opting to follow suit. If so, it could severely block Europe’s crude supplies at a time when the continent is already struggling to recover from the ongoing Russian war.

Iran has continued to supply more drones as well as drone designs to Russia despite repeated international requests to stop. This has allowed Russia to set up more factories to mass-produce drones based on Iranian designs, with the intention of targeting more Ukrainian energy facilities.

This could prolong the Russia-Ukraine conflict and further disrupt Russia-EU oil supplies. Although the EU has severely reduced its Russian oil imports since the start of the war, the country still imported about 1.4 million metric tons of crude in March 2023.

According to the Defense Intelligence Agency, Iran had already exported 1700 Mohajer and Shaheed series drones to Russia by August 2022. In addition, it was planned to produce 6000 more Iranian-designed drones in Russia by the beginning of 2023. By about July 2023, Russia was frequently using Iranian suicide drones in its Ukrainian attacks.

The drones that were exported were largely smuggled into Russia using Iran’s own state airline as well as various boats. This cooperation has started to move forward with Moscow also expressing interest in purchasing ballistic missiles from Iran.

