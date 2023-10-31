Weather and climate disasters have cost Americans billions of dollars in losses over the past few years — and it’s expected to get worse.

A new report from the US Treasury Department finds that along with risks to health and the physical environment, climate change imposes “substantial financial costs” on communities across the US.

The total cost of weather and climate disasters from 2018 to 2022 is projected to exceed $617 billion, with the price in 2022 alone expected to exceed $176 billion.

While 13% of Americans reported economic hardship from natural disasters and severe weather (including floods, hurricanes, wildfires and extreme temperatures), the impacts of climate change are only expected to get worse, leaving more communities and households under financial stress. There will be danger.

Here are the most significant financial risks of climate change, according to the Treasury report – and how you can start to shore up your finances now.

How could climate change affect your money?

Get paid and take advantage of disruptions

Climate events such as floods and wildfires can damage businesses and infrastructure, causing employers to lay off workers. Similarly, hazards such as wildfires and heat waves can create unsafe working conditions, leading to reduced hours, layoffs, and job losses. Of course, disruption in employment can result in loss of income and benefits, including employer-provided health insurance, retirement plans, paid leave and employee assistance programs.

Industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and tourism may be particularly vulnerable to income disruptions. And chronic exposure to climate-related hazards can impair workers’ physical and cognitive abilities, “which could reduce their overall productivity and, as a result, lead to a decline in their earnings,” according to the Treasury.

property damage

A recent study from CoreLogic found that one in 10 homes in the US was affected by a hurricane, wildfire, winter storm or severe weather in 2021, causing nearly $57 billion in property damage. When households lack the resources to make repairs in a timely manner, additional long-term property damage can result in increased repair costs, declining property values, or even abandonment of the property. can also happen – all of which can reduce household wealth and make it harder to build wealth.

high cost of consumer goods

Climate-related threats can put pressure on household budgets when supply chain disruptions drive up the cost of consumer goods. For example, drought, flooding, and extreme heat can reduce crop yields, causing shortages and increasing prices at the checkout. Higher consumer prices disproportionately impact low-income households and can create (or exacerbate) food insecurity in these households.

high energy costs

Households may face higher energy costs when climate events disrupt power generation, disrupt fuel production, or damage energy infrastructure. Climate conditions can also increase energy use by households, leading to increased utility bills. For example, homes use more air conditioning during heat waves (think 133 days of 100+ temperatures in Phoenix this year), increasing utility costs and putting a strain on household budgets.

high health care costs

Natural disasters and climate conditions can result in injuries – including those requiring medical care – increasing health care costs for affected families. For example, Hurricane Sandy resulted in an estimated $3.1 billion (2018 dollars) in healthcare expenditures. A separate report from the Center for American Progress estimated that extreme heat causes $1 billion in additional health costs in the US each summer.

Climate threats can also have far-reaching impacts on public health, such as the 2023 wildfires in Canada that worsened air quality across the U.S. Older adults and people with pre-existing conditions are particularly vulnerable to climate threats. may be vulnerable to adverse health outcomes related to

trouble accessing money

Climate-related threats can make access to money difficult. For example, if a natural disaster causes the electrical system and cell service to be down, you may need cash to pay for things. Households that rely primarily on online or mobile banking services (as an increasing number of households do) may not have cash on hand, leading to financial stress. Additionally, families who rely on personal banking could be negatively impacted if their local bank becomes damaged, inaccessible, or destroyed.

insurance gap

Families with homeowners insurance have an easier time recovering from natural disasters, but insurance providers are finding it increasingly difficult to predict losses, set premiums, and underwrite policies. These challenges can lead to higher premiums, less coverage, or policies being dropped in certain areas for those families, increasing risk — and increasing the potential for insurance gaps (economic losses that insurance doesn’t cover).

credit tightening

A U.S. Census Bureau survey found that more than a third of Americans affected by disasters last year used loans or credit cards to cover their spending needs. Households under financial stress are more likely to pay less than the amount due or skip payments altogether, leading to lower credit scores and, as a result, higher borrowing costs. As households in disaster-affected areas struggle to repay loans, financial institutions may restrict access to credit to limit their exposure.

How to prepare for the costs of climate change?

Policy makers play the most prominent role in supporting the financial well-being of households in disaster and risk-prone areas. However, individuals can prepare for the costs of climate change by building an emergency fund and taking steps to gain what the Treasury report calls “financial resilience.” Here are seven recommendations to do this (see Appendix 1 in the report for details):

2. Make an emergency plan, Many resources, such as Ready.gov and the FEMA app, can help you prepare for and respond to climate threats.

4. Review your insurance coverage, Make sure you have adequate property, auto, flood and fire insurance. If not, talk to your insurance agent to update your policy.

5. Use tax credits to prepare your home for extreme weather, The Inflation Reduction Act includes tax credits and deductions you can use to make energy-efficient improvements to your home or property.

7. Beware of frauds and scams, The FTC and CFPB provide advice on how to recognize and avoid common scams after a disaster.

