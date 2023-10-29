How Cohen’s testimony sets the stage for Trump’s hush money trial

Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s former lawyer, outside the courtroom for Trump’s civil fraud trial at the state Supreme Court building in lower Manhattan on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023. (Mansi Srivastava/The New York Times)

NEW YORK — As Michael Cohen prepared to take the stand in Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial last week, two women with a keen interest in his testimony came into the courtroom.

One was Susan Hofinger, who is overseeing the Manhattan district attorney’s separate criminal case against Trump, in which he is accused of concealing hush money payments to an adult film actress. The second was Susan Nechels, who would help defend him against those charges.

They were there not as spectators, but as scouts: to see how Cohen – a key witness in the most important case any lawyer has ever handled – could perform under pressure.

The results were decidedly mixed.

On his first day of testimony in the civil case, Cohen took some jabs at Trump as he calmly recounted crimes he committed on behalf of the former president. Their testimony supported the central argument of the lawsuit, which stems from a suit brought by the New York Attorney General: that Trump inflated his property values ​​to inflate his net worth.

Cohen’s second day was a tumultuous one. Under questioning from one of Trump’s lawyers, Cohen became nervous and admitted to several lies, including lying to a judge when he was sentenced to prison for federal crimes in 2018.

The two-day performance offered a preview of how Cohen, who once idolized Trump but now despises him, might fare on the big stage of a criminal trial. It also seized on a deal made by prosecutors to call a witness like Cohen as a felon who could nevertheless provide insider information about Trump’s conduct.

Hoffinger, Nechels and Todd Blanche, another Trump lawyer who also participated in the civil fraud trial, could use last week’s testimony to explain how they will prosecute Cohen in the criminal case brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. How to navigate the role of. Unlike the civil fraud trial, which is being decided by a judge, the criminal case will go before jurors who will evaluate Cohen’s credibility themselves, heightening the investigation.

One option for Hoffinger would be to prepare Cohen extensively before the trial, which is scheduled to begin in late March, although it could be extended to a later date.

In the civil case, Cohen took the stand without preparing to testify with lawyers from the attorney general’s office, according to two people with knowledge of the matter. Cohen became so concerned by the lack of assistance that his attorney, E. Danya Perry, prepared to object on his behalf.

Hoffinger is more likely to take a pragmatic approach. Trump’s office interviewed Cohen more than a dozen times before his indictment, investigating his story for months, and prosecutors have collected testimony that could corroborate his account.

In the civil case, Cohen was a peripheral witness, garnering headlines but indispensable to winning. But he is at the center of a criminal case.

As Trump’s fixer, he had given secret money to actress Stormy Daniels. Prosecutors say he and Trump discussed payments to Daniels and in a separate recorded conversation, they talked about another hush-money deal with Karen McDougal, a former Playboy model. There are also documents and phone records that would directly match what Cohen said about hush money deals.

Former prosecutors said those records could boost Cohen’s credibility, even if jurors dislike him or are concerned about his 2018 guilty plea to multiple felonies, some of which were linked to the deal.

“The jury may find her despicable and despicable as a person,” said Daniel Horwitz, a criminal defense attorney who spent nearly a decade as a prosecutor in the Manhattan District Attorney’s office and previously represented McDougal. “But they can choose to believe him because when he says, ‘I had a conversation with Donald Trump about giving hush money to Stormy Daniels,’ it’s supported by other witnesses and evidence.”

Cooperating witnesses are rarely choir boys. Those with knowledge of a crime are often either the perpetrator themselves or people who were present when the crime was committed.

Prosecutors usually try to prevent attacks on such witnesses by asking them questions about their vulnerabilities so that the jury is prepared for the worst. A witness can then discuss the facts in the best possible light.

In the civil case, Colleen Faherty, a lawyer in the Attorney General’s office who interrogated Cohen, used that strategy in some cases: for example, she made sure to interrogate Cohen about the federal crimes he had committed. He had pleaded guilty. In some cases, including those involving hidden wealth, he still admits to having done so. But he has said that despite his guilty pleas, he should not have been prosecuted for others related to his personal finances.

One of Trump’s lawyers, Clifford Roberts, was able to harass Cohen at that point, insisting that his denials after those crimes meant he had lied when he pleaded guilty. Cohen initially said he did not remember.

“You don’t remember if you lied at sentencing?” Robert asked.

“I do not remember. I don’t know what you’re talking about,’” Cohen responded.

Eventually, Cohen admitted that he remembered.

“Now do you remember?” Robert asked.

“Yes, I do,” Cohen said.

“And you lied?”

“I did.”

When Faherty first questioned Cohen, he did not address one key point: whether Trump had explicitly directed him to falsify financial statements. Although Cohen has often said that Trump communicates like a “mob boss”, stating his wishes without giving clear instructions, this was not made clear in his testimony.

And when Roberts asked Cohen for a yes or no answer about whether Trump had instructed him to inflate the numbers, Cohen said “no.”

Trump raised his hands as if he had won, and Roberts asked for the case to be dismissed immediately.

The judge, Arthur Engoron, denied the request.

“There is no way, no way how this case is going to be dismissed,” Angoron said, “There is enough evidence in this case to fill this court.”

Trump left the courtroom, and Feherty eventually asked Cohen to clarify how Trump had expressed his wishes.

After court ended for the day, Attorney General Letitia James quickly downplayed Cohen’s importance.

“The defendants’ attorneys attempted and failed to discredit our entire case,” James said in a videotaped statement. “But our case is the result of a four-year investigation based on hundreds of thousands of documents and numerous witnesses.”

Trump used his social media websites to claim that the case had been torpedoed. Privately, he mocked Cohen’s performance in front of advisers.

Cohen gave a more positive review of his time on the stand. Summarizing the experience in an interview Thursday, he called it “really good for me – ultimately, really bad for them.”

