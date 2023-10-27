How cities are finding local solutions to issues like climate change

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – JULY 24: Alan Sibaja wears a head covering to protect from the sun while working , [+] A leaf blower amid the city’s worst heat wave in Phoenix, Arizona on July 24, 2023. While Phoenix faces extreme heat every year, today marked the 25th consecutive day temperatures are forecast to reach 110 degrees or higher, a new record amid a long-term heat wave across the Southwest. Scientists say there is a possibility that July will be recorded as the hottest month ever across the world. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) getty images

While issues like climate change and adaptation to extreme heat require global solutions, local authorities also have an important role to play.

This role can take a variety of forms, including encouraging active travel, providing more energy efficient homes and encouraging local groups and companies to reduce their own carbon footprint.

One city that knows all too well about the dangers of urban heat is the city of Phoenix, Arizona.

Last month, it broke another record when temperatures topped 110 degrees Fahrenheit for 54th This year’s day is breaking the previous record of 53 days set in 2020.

Phoenix has developed several initiatives to help residents cope with extreme heat, including creating an urban forestry position in its Heat Response and Mitigation Office to help improve the city’s tree and shade canopy for decades to come. Is included.

Lora Martens, the city’s urban tree program manager, said in an interview that the demand for more shade and coverage was overwhelming from the community.

“There were a lot of trees in Phoenix in the 1920s and ’30s,” Martens told me. “It was known as a garden city. “We used to have a relationship with trees in Phoenix that we don’t have anymore.”

He said one of the guiding issues so far has been the concept of tree equity, and ensuring that canopies are planted in the communities that need them most.

“Some of the poorest and most vulnerable parts of the city have the lowest tree coverage for a variety of reasons,” he said. “For example, some parts of the city weren’t really designed for trees.”

Martens said they are also considering using more trees from dry climates that will grow well in an urban environment like Phoenix.

“We weren’t hired to maintain the status quo,” Martens said. “We are looking to do things differently and I would advise other municipalities to think the same way. We have to address urban heat in a much different and more aggressive way.

The City of Bellevue in Washington state is a municipal authority that is taking steps to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from both city operations and citywide.

Under the Sustainable Bellevue Environmental Stewardship Plan, it aims to reduce community-wide greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2030 and 80% by 2050.

The city also plans to lead by example and reduce greenhouse gas emissions from municipal operations by 50% by 2030 and 80% by 2040.

Jennifer Ewing, Bellevue’s sustainability manager, said in an interview that it prepared its first emissions inventory in 2006 and has been publishing annual emissions reports since 2011.

Ewing said the city looks at data from a variety of sources, including emissions from transportation, wastewater treatment and energy use.

“We have a regional transportation authority that takes traffic count data and builds a comprehensive model in terms of how many vehicles are coming through our city,” he told me.

“Then we look at the average emissions of vehicles in our area, so we have regional specific data that tells us what people are driving and how much they are driving.”

Ewing said the data has helped the city define key areas where the city needs to take action, as well as help the community at large understand current issues.

Being part of several different city networks has also helped in sharing best practices and collaborating with other cities, he said.

“Working with other cities, especially small and medium-sized cities, is essential to our success in this area,” he told me.

Both cities have participated in the What Works Cities certification program, which was launched by Bloomberg Philanthropies and is led by the US-based nonprofit Results.

The program aims to encourage cities to use data to inform policy decisions, allocate funding, improve services, evaluate program effectiveness, and engage residents.

Rochelle Haynes, managing director of What Works Cities at Results for America, said in an interview that there is a growing realization that global issues like the effects of climate change on air quality have direct impacts at the local level.

Haynes said local governments are actually at the forefront of addressing these issues, trying to combat rising temperatures in urban areas by improving tree coverage, public transportation systems and access to green spaces.

Haynes cited a project in Brazil that was highlighted during the certification process where the local authority was having problems with waste collection and management.

To address these issues, he provided electric bicycles to workers and started a program of door-to-door collection to help formalize the local garbage collection economy.

“It reduced greenhouse gas emissions and introduced the concept of recycling in a more effective and healthy way for residents.

“Local governments see this issue first, and they are the ones who are thinking innovatively about solving global problems that impact the everyday lives of their residents,” he told me.