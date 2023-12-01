How cinemas have to adapt to changing times

Following the success of Taylor Swift’s Erasure Tour concert film, theaters are looking to replicate those box office figures through Beyoncé’s upcoming Renaissance concert film. Movie theaters are having a hard time getting movie fans into seats while competing with streaming content, especially after disappointing Thanksgiving weekend sales.

Shawn Robbins, chief analyst at Box Office Pro, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss how movie theaters are turning to some strategies, such as creating events and experiences through these concert films, to meet changing consumer needs. And learning to bend.

“Things like this are partly responsible for the convenience of memberships, rewards programs, being able to pay $25 a month and see at least one or two movies a week,” Robbins says. “These are things that the industry is really starting to embrace and I think it’s going to be a big part of their future…”

Brad Smith: Even in some of the strongest times for movie theaters, there were still these types of surveys or promotional environments that they really had to pray to make sure that they were still bringing people to theaters. Have been. And some of them had created an entire business model that was not sustainable, falling by the wayside.

We’re looking at you, MoviePass. But at the end of the day, now, when you think about the number of people who are AMC Stubs members, the number of people who have shopped into this rewards type program, how much of a hold they have for theater chains and operators. is strong? And is that enough to get them excited, if they’re not seeing the same type of foot traffic they’ve grown accustomed to before the pandemic?

Shawn Robbins: That’s a great question. I think this has definitely been a positive side, especially for the major chains AMC and Regal. They depend on those customers. Because in slow times, people can look at that subscription and say, OK, I’ve got access to watch movies. Let’s see what’s going on right now, even though I don’t know about any big Marvel movies. I don’t know about “Barbie” or “Oppenheimer” or anything like that. It’s huge at that time.

And in this new world where, I think, especially, post-pandemic in the streaming world, as I mentioned, some people are much more selective about what makes them go out and watch something in the theater. What inspires? And organizing things like that is partly responsible for memberships, rewards programs, being able to pay $25 a month, and the convenience of seeing at least one or two movies a week, if not more. These are things that the industry is really starting to embrace. And I think it’s going to be a big part of their future because it’s a new world. I think as much success lies ahead, it’s probably realistic to never expect things to go back to the way they were. So there has to be some optimization there.

Cena Smith: Shawn, how are you looking at the importance of release dates around holiday weekends? And I mention this because of what we saw over Thanksgiving weekend. It’s a little disappointing when you look at the performance here, especially compared to what we saw in Disney’s “Wish.”

When studios are thinking about release dates, I wonder, is it as important to prioritize some of those coveted holiday weekends as they were before the pandemic?

Shawn Robbins: Yes. This is also a great question. I think it’s a little tricky right now with Disney. His struggles, particularly, with “Wish” last week, have become less of a branding issue and more about how consumers view him now. As I mentioned, it’s a streaming world. And Disney, in many ways, is the best example of this. Because they’ve essentially trained consumers that if you have an $8, $10 subscription at home, expect their biggest and best content to be streaming for free within a few months.

But strategy and timing are still very important. I think we’ve seen “Napoleon” do really well during the holidays. We, generally, see this with a big high profile adult film. And of course later this month we’ll have things like “Wonka” and “Aquaman” with varying levels of expectations. But it always depends on the material.

Does it scream important? Is this something I should be looking for in theaters? I think these days people start watching films in this way. Is this something that’s getting good reviews? Are my peers, my friends, my coworkers talking about it in a positive way? At most, it is important. But it’s always helpful to have one around the holidays or any time on the calendar that I think can help a good movie. It just depends on those other factors.

