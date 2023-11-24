How China became the world's biggest debt collector - DW - 11/23/2023

China’s massive Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) – supporting and building some 21,000 infrastructure projects around the world – is widely considered the centerpiece of President Xi Jinping’s foreign policy.

Often compared to the US Marshall Plan for Europe after World War II, Beijing loaned more than $1.3 trillion (€1.2 trillion) over the past decade to build bridges, ports and highways in low- and middle-income areas Is. According to a new report the country.

The BRI has helped restore ancient trade routes between China and the rest of the world, hence it has been nicknamed the New Silk Road. It has also increased Beijing’s global influence, much to the anger of Washington and Brussels.

Critics say the BRI has imposed unmanageable debt on developing countries and left a massive carbon footprint at a time when environmental protection should be prioritized. Some countries, including the Philippines, have pulled out of the projects.

Under the BRI, China gave funds to Pakistan to build a new Orange Line metro for Lahore. Image: Jameel Ahmed/Xinhua/Picture Alliance

Others have pointed to China’s strategy of offering contracts to build infrastructure projects to its own state-run firms, leading to often opaque construction costs, which countries then have to renegotiate. One has to struggle for it.

While China has committed to continuing to invest billions in new projects, the day of reckoning has now arrived. Bills for many of those loans from the last 10 years are now outstanding.

How many BRI loans have gone bad?

A report published by AidData earlier this month estimated that 80% of China’s loans to developing countries are to countries in financial crisis. The US-based research house estimates that the total outstanding debt, excluding interest, is at least $1.1 trillion.

Although the report does not give figures on how many loans have gone bad, it does suggest that overdue repayments are increasing. The authors of the report also said that 1,693 BRI projects are at risk and 94 projects have either been canceled or suspended.

AidData calculated that more than half of BRI debt has now entered its principle repayment period, at a time when global base interest rates have risen sharply, placing an even larger repayment burden on debtor countries.

The report’s authors found that China has, in some cases, increased interest rates from 3% to 8.7% as penalties for late payments.

When China first began lending to developing countries at the turn of the century, less than a fifth of projects were mortgaged, compared with about two-thirds today.

A World Bank report earlier this year found that Beijing has already had to provide billions of dollars in bailout loans to BRI countries.

China is now adopting a new strategy to de-risk itself from a wave of distressed loans, including rescue loans that help shore up the finances of governments and often their central banks, AdData found.

Cambodia’s controversial Lower Sesan II hydroelectric dam was built with Chinese loans Image: Chen Gang/Photograph/Picture Alliance

What are the US and Europe doing to compete with China?

AdData found that while China is spending about $80 billion annually on lending to low- and middle-income countries, the United States is catching up.

Washington spends approximately $60 billion each year in similar development finance, the bulk of which is financed by the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) financing private sector projects.

An example of US financing is the planned construction of a deep-water shipping container terminal in Sri Lanka’s Colombo port, costing half a billion dollars, which was announced earlier this month.

The Indian Ocean island nation is struggling to recover from a severe financial and economic crisis and its existing debt commitments to China’s BRI have hindered efforts to resolve its financial crisis.

Beijing provided a cash loan to build the Hambantota port on Sri Lanka’s south-eastern coast, as well as an airport and city on reclaimed land. However, the projects are not profitable enough to repay the loan.

China’s global ambitions: can the West keep up?

Please enable JavaScript to view this video, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Two years ago, the G7 countries launched the Build Back Better World or B3W initiative, another effort by the US and its allies to balance the BRI.

And just last month, the EU held its first summit for its own Global Gateway program, which is also seen as an alternative to the BRI and is expected to help maintain Europe’s influence, especially In the Global South.

During the negotiations, deals worth approximately €70 billion ($76 billion) were signed with governments in Europe, Asia and Africa. EU support, which could eventually reach €300 billion, will help projects related to critical raw minerals, green energy and transport corridors.

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said the Global Gateway would give developing countries “better options” for financing infrastructure projects. Although he did not single out China’s BRI for criticism, he said that other options for financing often come at a “high price”.

AdData found that while the US and its allies may be unable to match Beijing dollar for dollar on a sustained basis, partly due to promising too much and being unable to deliver, the G7 received $84 billion from China in 2021. Dollars spent more.

In its report, AdData also cautioned the US and its allies against trying to compete with China’s BRI as Beijing moves to recover debt from massive construction projects.

However, the report’s authors said the failure of many BRI projects provides an opportunity to bring affected countries like Sri Lanka back into the West’s orbit.

Edited by: Rob Mudge

Montenegro owes China big debt over controversial new highway

Please enable JavaScript to view this video, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Source: www.dw.com