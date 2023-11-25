How CarDekho's Rappi is democratizing India's auto loan landscape

CarDekho Group launched its digital lending platform RuPay to ensure that loans for used and new cars, two-wheelers and EVs are easily accessible and affordable.

By August 2023, RuPay claims to have an annual run rate of Rs 12,000 crore (in loan disbursements) and 88% year-on-year growth in revenue.

Rupi’s Namit Jain said the brand hit an annual customer base of 2 lakh customers in August 2023.

Due to increase in vehicle demand and tech-driven business models, the auto financing scenario is creating abundance of opportunities in the country and abroad. Recently, an increasing number of lenders have shown interest in this consumer asset class driven by online marketplaces, innovative loan servicing platforms, robust analytics (to determine credit worthiness) and rapidly growing dealership networks, thereby assuring auto loans. Customer interest is increasing.

According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, the car loan market globally is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% to reach more than $385 billion by 2028. But car ownership in India is still quite low – only 8% of Indian households or one in 12 Indian households own a four-wheeler.

This is unlikely to hamper the overall growth of the auto loan segment, as used car financing has become popular among cost-conscious or first-time buyers, especially in tier II and III cities. Given the many attractive options like zero down payment, attractive interest rates and flexible repayments, the market is growing rapidly. In fact, according to a report jointly published by IndianBlueBook and Das WeltAuto, the ratio of used-to-new cars could reach 1.9 by FY27 and the number of pre-owned units in circulation could exceed 8 million by FY27. Is.

To ensure that loans for used and new cars, two-wheelers and electric vehicles (EVs) are accessible and affordable across the country, digital lending platform RuPay was launched in April 2022 by CarDekho, a unicorn Which has strengthened its position as a reliable market. For new and used cars and other personal vehicles. RuPay also offers personal loans and loans against cars, but unlike many lending tech startups, it has a long story.

CarDekho’s finance arm was established in 2016 to serve India’s ever-growing auto loan market. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Autotech Group took note of the decline seen in the used vehicle segment (buying one was a sure way to stay away from public transport and health risks) and projected long-term growth in demand across India. Especially in non-metropolitan areas. Additionally, CarDekho’s parent company, Girnar Software, to acquire NBFC license in 2022

Interestingly, the bet was not so much on fueling the pandemic, which would subside with time, but on India’s growing socio-economic aspirations of owning private vehicles that had a deeper impact. Therefore, an end-to-end digital loan platform was created to connect buyers, dealers (considered as owners of vehicles in their respective inventory) and lenders (banks and other FIs) to suit one’s budget and Aligns hassle-free financing options with needs. and providing better customer support.

CarDekho Financial Services (CDFS) has merged with RuPay to create an efficient ecosystem that covers the entire loan process – from application to approval and instant disbursement. The NBFC arm of the group also lends from its books, provides automotive loans to individuals and short-term financing to car dealers to acquire inventory.

Speaking to Inc42, Rupi founder Namit Jain said the platform has tied up with car dealers across 90% of India’s pin codes and offers loans from over 37 brands like HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra and Yes Bank. Have added giving partners with themselves. It claims to have a strong presence in over 1500 locations including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Jaipur, Kolkata, Pune, Surat, Coimbatore, Chandigarh, Kochi and others.

By August 2023, RuPay claims to have an annual rate of loan disbursement of Rs 12,000 crore and an annual customer base of over 2 lakh customers. Jain did not disclose numbers but said Rupee’s revenue grew 88% year-over-year and its customer base grew 82% in the same time.

rupee blueprint for loan

“Before 2016, getting a loan to buy a used car was a rare occurrence in India. Out of every 100 used cars, only two to three were sold with financing schemes,” Jain recalled.

RuPay was established to meet the need for a targeted solution, especially when the used car financing market was largely fragmented and dominated by unorganized players.

The leadership team of the erstwhile CarDekho Financial Services had already entered the space with a similar vision and had tasted success. It was introduced to bring convenience and transparency in automobile loans when individuals purchase pre-owned vehicles. But what started as a modest project soon turned into a major business in the vehicle financing sector. With further rebranding and reinvention leading up to the launch of RuPay, the combined team has taken their efforts to the next level.

“Rupyy is committed to removing all traditional barriers in automobile financing. We provide a platform that is as accessible in bustling metropolises like Delhi as it is in the quiet, semi-rural areas of Kerala,” said Jain.

According to CarDekho, the monthly run rate (MRR) of CDFS in used car loan disbursements at the time of launch of RuPay was Rs 400 crore and the annual run rate in total loan disbursements was Rs 5 thousand crore in FY22.

Over the past 19 months, RuPay has expanded its loan offering beyond the used car segment and explored new verticals. After successful pilots in new car financing in FY12, the platform has turned it into a full-fledged category and has also forayed into other areas such as two-wheeler loans.

As a financial products distributor, RuPay receives commission from lending partners on every loan distributed through its platform. According to Jain, the used car loan vertical is now the most popular, accounting for 91% of RuPay’s revenue in FY23.

To secure a loan from RuPay, customers can apply on its website by providing necessary documents such as income proof and ID. They will then have to complete video KYC and sign the digital loan agreement. RuPay has partnered with leading banks to provide up to 90% of the asset value as loan and later, customers receive the money in your bank within 48 hours. Additionally, RuPay handles the transfer of ownership papers to the new owner through the Regional Transport Office (RTO).

Riding the tech wave, the brand had also launched a QR code-based onboarding system built on microservices architecture (required to develop and deploy a collection of services for ease of use). The solution helps users scan the QR code at any participating dealership and apply for a loan. RuPay also uses AI/ML algorithms to automate document verification.

How Rupi navigated speed bumps to carve out a niche

Due to the strong focus on digitalization, the car financing landscape has undergone a remarkable transformation in terms of scale and convenience. But ask Jain about the initial hurdles, and he’ll say it wasn’t such a big market at first.

“Since finance penetration in the pre-owned car segment was less than 3%, there was not even a piece of the pie up for grabs [in that niche space], Had to bake a whole new pie,” he said.

Add to this a number of incumbents who dominate the market – such as CARS24 Financial Services (a wholly owned subsidiary of used car marketplace CARS24) and older players including Mahindra Finance, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finserv and Tata Capital. Undoubtedly, it was difficult for CDFS and its successor Rupee to find their place.

But the biggest hurdle is the risk-aversion of lenders, as rising credit card and car loan defaults are hitting even developed economies like the US. In India too, credit card outstanding crossed Rs 2 lakh crore in April this year, while vehicle and home loans led to a 20% increase in outstanding personal loans in FY23 (to Rs 40 lakh crore in February 2023). .

Understandably, banks and other financial institutions were reluctant to tie up with a new LendingTech platform, even though car loans are primarily secured – the automobile is collateral. However, RuPay has developed a data-backed asset pricing engine to help its lending partners calculate credit risks more accurately.

The complexities of transfer of ownership from the seller to the buyer were another significant challenge. The legal obligation to transfer the vehicle registration and pay all relevant fees is on the buyer. But processing these documents requires a lot of time and effort, especially when the parties concerned live in different cities.

RuPay has built a vast network of agents to resolve this issue covering over 1,100 RTOs across India. The platform has also developed proprietary software to establish a hyperlocal network of car dealers and display the nearest dealers to potential buyers. Inspired by these initiatives, customers can get their vehicle documents instantly and transfer car ownership without any hassle.

“Additionally, our platform also provides visibility to smaller dealers who were previously unnoticed by customers,” Jain said. “This has created a win-win situation. Lenders have expanded access; Dealers do more business and consumers have a larger inventory to choose from.”

Refueling Tier II and beyond pre owned auto Loan, but will it be sustainable?

Rappi’s primary market research shows that the Indian used car financing market, valued at $6.82 billion, is projected to reach a value of $13 billion at a CAGR of approximately 24% during the forecast period from FY 2024 to FY 2027. .

“This increased demand for used car loans is set to continue its growing trajectory, presenting a significant opportunity for us,” Jain said. Rupi is bullish on the growing market and aims to achieve 100% YoY revenue growth in FY24.

The platform has ambitious growth plans to expand its geographic coverage to 97% of pin codes in the next three-four quarters. It aims to achieve more than 20% market share in the used car loan segment and will also focus on the new car loan category.

As the KPMG report explains, “Motor finance is at the intersection between the automotive and finance sectors”, rapidly evolving with the needs of users. With the loan market for used cars becoming more organized, driven by the entry of more OEMs, new dealerships and tech-advanced lending platforms, there will be greater attraction for certified pre-owned vehicles in India. But a bet on quality and reliability can drive up prices.

Plus, people change cars more frequently nowadays – within three to five years – which means older cars are usually in good condition and worth more. Some buyers are also drawn to pre-owned luxury vehicles because of their features and value for money. Essentially, used car prices are expected to rise due to inflation and interest rates as well as rising raw material and production costs.

Will this signal lower sales in the long run, more loan defaults and stiffer competition among digital lenders looking to take advantage of a booming affordable used car market? Will low-income earners and aspiring buyers be forced to leave due to rising prices?

Industry insiders believe the risk of a decline in sales is low for now, as the Indian market for new and used cars is far from saturated. In fact, the latter has significant potential for growth and innovation if it can provide price transparency and ensure an excellent customer journey. More importantly, credit is playing a key role in both sectors, as 65-75% of cars in metros and non-metros are now purchased with financing.

This is good news for finance providers like RuPay that are looking to grow. Meanwhile, they must understand unique needs, build trust, and craft the customer journey to stand out.

Source: www.bing.com