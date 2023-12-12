Carbon markets could be key to sustainable farming and efforts to mitigate climate change, and many European farmers are exploring them further.

First, carbon markets are financial platforms that allow investors to buy and sell carbon credits, which authorize buyers to produce certain amounts of greenhouse gases, such as carbon dioxide.

Those who purchase carbon credits are typically entities that do not have the ability, investment, or time to reduce their carbon footprint. This is often due to the nature of their business, such as steel, petrochemicals and cement, which are not so easy to decarbonize.

Some of the other biggest players in the carbon market are companies that want to stick to their corporate sustainability goals while also reducing their carbon footprint from other activities.

Still others participate in carbon markets simply to make a profit.

Sellers, on the other hand, are usually organizations that have successfully reduced their carbon use and have additional carbon credits to sell. Private companies building carbon projects and governments with emission reduction programs are also some of the main suppliers.

There are two types of carbon markets

There are two types of carbon markets, voluntary and compliant. Compliant markets are those mandated by law or state, such as the European Union’s emissions trading systems, which have a “cap-and-trade” policy for businesses.

This generally means that businesses are allowed a certain number of emissions permits. If they go over their allocated amount, they need to buy permits from other players, which can usually be purchased in carbon markets.

After the EU, China and India have also launched their own ETS, and are now the two largest suppliers of carbon credits globally.

Importance of carbon markets in agriculture

Euronews Business spoke to Save Soil, a global movement to look at the soil crisis, about the importance of carbon farming and the challenges European farmers face in accessing carbon markets. Save Soil was started by Indian mystic, yogi and visionary Sadhguru.

Carbon farming, which involves practices designed to keep as much carbon as possible in soil and plant material, has seen a significant increase in popularity over the past few years. Its potential to slow climate change is also becoming more recognized globally.

As more carbon is sequestered, farmers can also trade the excess carbon in markets. Carbon markets specifically directed toward farmers and agricultural companies have taken center stage, giving investors a wide range of options today.

European farmers can use a wide range of naturally regenerative practices such as no-tilling, mulching, crop rotation and more, to be able to sequester or capture more carbon, thus allowing them to trade. Get more credit. Europe has some of the best loan rates available to farmers, which also offers more opportunities.

Farmers trying their hand in carbon farming can get adequate support from the government and attract investments from private, social and environmentally conscious companies.

Additionally, trading carbon credits can serve as a second source of income, for years when crops are short, or natural disasters occur. Many farms use their carbon farming subsidies to expand or branch out into different agricultural sectors, also creating more local jobs.

As carbon farming increases and more carbon is preserved in the soil, less fertilizer is also required, thereby lengthening the life cycle of the soil. This means farmers can change crops more easily, adding another layer of protection to their finances in the event a crop fails.

Challenges in accessing carbon markets

However, farmers still face significant challenges in accessing carbon markets. The current system means that highly skilled and knowledgeable people are required to develop, register, validate and audit projects. Many farmers, especially in Eastern European countries, may find hiring such people to be out of their budget and easily miss out on carbon markets.

Save Soil detailed that other barriers to expanding carbon credit financing access for farmers include establishing that farmers’ activities directly lead to carbon sequestration. Complex data maintenance processes at the farm level, as well as credit calculations, add to these crises. Soil organic carbon measurements can also be difficult to complete at the farm level.

Furthermore, carbon sequestration calculation documents, models and evidence requirements are far from intuitive to farmers, being more suited to industries and their emissions.

Thus, when a one-size-fits-all framework is used for farmers, the process becomes even more complex, leading to less relevant results. This is because farmers’ carbon sequestration calculations are dependent on the species of trees and plants, soil type, irrigation, planting density, farm machinery and type of breeding.

Therefore, there is a need to implement a process more suitable for European farmers to attract more farmers to participate in carbon markets.

As for small farmers in Eastern Europe, as well as parts of Asia and Africa, who own smaller amounts of land, they will likely be sequestering less carbon than their larger peers. Therefore, they may not be convinced of the benefits of carbon credits and may view the entire process of registering on carbon markets as more of a hassle.

Save Soil recommends that in these situations an intermediary be involved, potentially becoming a bridge between small farmers and national or international carbon trading agencies. This intermediary will ideally handle the complex aspects of registering and engaging in carbon markets, as well as making additional carbon income from these markets accessible to smallholder farmers.

Furthermore, it is important to measure soil organic carbon at the farm level to calculate the amount of credit generated. However, currently, these measurements are mostly laboratory-based, which are often not accurate enough. Thus, while on-field measurements are still important, Save Soil also recommends more innovation and research in measuring soil carbon through satellites and remote sensing.

