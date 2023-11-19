How carbon credits can catalyze financing our energy transition

Jessica Bwali, Tearfund’s global campaigns associate in Ufungamano, outlines the African multi-faith position on the need for climate finance to reduce loss and damage, [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

I recently attended the Pan African Climate Change Earth Summit held at the Kenya Wildlife Service. While observing the discussions, the urgent need to innovatively finance the clean energy transition became clear to me, hence these ideas.

Last year in Kenya, 700,000 new customers were connected to the electricity grid, an important step towards connecting every Kenyan to the grid.

Unlike various Western countries that rely on lean energy sources like coal, 87 percent of the electricity generated in Kenya last year came from renewable sources like geothermal and wind. In contrast, the US generates about 60 percent of its electricity from fossil fuels, including coal, natural gas, petroleum and other gases.

Kenya stands as a global leader in electricity generation from renewable sources. Yet, this achievement may obscure the heavy reliance on fossil fuels and non-renewable sources such as biomass and charcoal for transportation and cooking energy, posing serious economic and health risks. Without a doubt, rising fuel costs pose a serious inflation risk, which has a knock-on effect on transportation and manufacturing spending. Additionally, rising fuel prices contribute to rising food prices. Dependence on fossil fuels is no longer sustainable in Kenya and globally, urgent and decisive action is needed to transition the transport sector away from these fuels.

Fortunately, Kenya has taken important steps that need to be scaled up. Government initiatives to introduce electric buses and set up charging stations in remote areas not only increase mobility but also reduce emissions, thereby promoting a clean transportation system.

Additionally, full implementation of the Finance Act, effective from July 1, 2023, mandates zero-rating VAT on import or sale of e-mobility vehicles and components such as electric bicycles and motorcycles. As we make the transition, all players need to build on a proper policy foundation that we have already laid with respect to localization. In Indonesia, Ministerial Regulation No. 21 of 2023 provides buyers of electric motorcycles with a subsidy of about US$600, reducing the original price.

Our automotive policy should focus on this supportive approach. Regarding cooking fuel, about 70 percent of Kenyan households still rely on biomass, putting their health at risk due to indoor air pollution. Sadly, 23,000 Kenyans die every year due to the use of kerosene and firewood for cooking. The transition to clean cooking energy is a matter of life and death.

President William Ruto’s target of achieving 100 per cent access to clean cooking by 2028 may be considered ambitious by critics, but I am confident about its feasibility.

To accelerate this goal, I recommend that the President accelerate the implementation of the Energy Transition Program, mandating all public institutions to transition from biomass cooking fuels to clean alternatives. Additionally, substantial investment in biogas is critical to this transition. At the domestic level, it is important to increase the use of LPG. Currently, only 24 percent of Kenyan households use LPG, while 56 percent use kerosene.

The government’s plan to provide free LPG cylinders to 44 lakh poor families by 2025 is commendable and should be implemented. Additionally, affordable housing projects should be designed with energy transition in mind. The transition to renewable energy through these proposals comes with significant costs and here is my suggested practical solution.

Carbon offsetting, which has rapidly grown into a global multi-billion dollar industry, represents a viable financing mechanism for this envisioned energy transition. It enables individuals or organizations to offset their carbon emissions by investing in carbon reduction projects.

For example, the Chyulu Hills REDD+ Carbon Project, a small project in Kenya that aims to support community livelihoods and conserve the Chyulu Hills landscape, receives US$6 per tonne for the 600,000 tonnes of carbon offset by the forest. This amount comes to US$3.6 million annually. The sad thing is that there are many such projects worth trillions in Kenya. Despite organizers earning billions from selling carbon credits, only a fraction of it reaches the community. In economically challenging times like now, isn’t this money we could apply innovatively to advance the transition to renewable energy? Tusijites. Think Green, Act Green!

Source: www.bing.com