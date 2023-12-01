How capital affects your company's investment decisions

piggy bank with calculator getty

If you own a business or have considered becoming one, you may be familiar with the concept of cost of capital. However, how the cost of capital affects your company’s investment decisions is not clear.

Cost of capital refers to the return that investors expect to receive in return for providing funding to a company. It is influenced by factors such as interest rates and financial market conditions.

It is generally believed that lower cost of capital leads to higher investment rates among companies. The logic is this: If we lower the cost of capital, it becomes easier for companies to make profits on their investment projects. So they apply a soft limit to the valuation of projects, meaning that the “required return” of companies should fall and investment should rise. Every management and economics textbook recommends that companies should apply this simple logic. This idea also shapes the actions of policymakers, especially central banks’ decisions about interest rates. But unfortunately this simple idea is incomplete.

New research shows that the cost of capital has fallen significantly over the past two decades, but companies have not increased their investment levels. So, what’s behind this disconnect? It turns out that the traditional model of cost of capital does not fully capture the real-world behavior of companies.

To better understand investment decisions, researchers are exploring how companies actually behave when the cost of capital changes. Here is some of my work on this topic. A key insight is that companies often do not adjust their required returns with the cost of capital. Instead, they maintain a relatively stable required return despite changes in market conditions. This means that when the cost of capital falls, most companies are no more willing to invest. They are still cautious about devoting resources to new projects, possibly because they are worried about looking like reckless spenders or because they are worried about a future recession.

Here is a figure showing the share of firms that have maintained an unchanged required return (also called discount rate) over a given number of years (on the horizontal axis). Ten years after the first observation, 40 percent of firms’ discount rates are unchanged. In contrast, only 5 percent of firms have not changed their internal estimate of their cost of capital even after ten years.

Graph provided by Kilian Huber killian huber

Simply put: the relationship between cost of capital and investing is more complex than we thought. As a result, investment and firm mobility have been more sluggish than we expected in recent decades.

