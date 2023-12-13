The speed at which AI deepfake technology generates fake news is worrying. They can recreate videos of politicians or television presenters, using their mouths to say words they have never said.

How can we protect ourselves from happening deepfaked, Can a single picture published on social media ruin our lives? Is there some way to regulate this, or are we living in the Wild West? We posed these questions to experts who highlight fake news and privacy protections in AI.

In this episode, we conclude our three-part series exploring the risks and possibilities of AI deepfake technology.

Deepfakes can serve a variety of purposes. In our previous episode, we explored examples of it being used as a tool of oppression or to express grief over the loss of loved ones.

But deepfakes can also be used for political manipulation.

As highlighted in a segment from Euronews’ debunking show, The Cube, journalist Matthew Holroyd explores a deepfake featuring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky falsely urging citizens to surrender to Russia , raising concerns about political narrative manipulation.

The incident underlines the growing trend of using deepfakes for political ends, spreading misinformation rapidly on social media. The video’s Twitter views, over 100,000, emphasize the impact of deepfakes on public perception.

Fake news is nothing new, but deepfake news is.

Fake news has existed throughout history.

The 1938 historical radio drama ‘War of the Worlds’, starring Orson Welles, demonstrated the media’s power to create panic.

But long before the Roman government manipulated information for political reasons, emperors would exaggerate military victories or downplay defeats to maintain an image of strength and stability.

The pharaohs followed a similar pattern, erecting inscriptions and monuments that glorified their achievements and skills.

However, deepfakes represent a different threat.

Powered by artificial intelligence, they create hyper-realistic creations. For example, Hollywood’s use of this technology in reviving Carrie Fisher’s Princess Leia in Rogue One demonstrates the ability of this technology to seamlessly integrate past performances into new productions.

To protect themselves, the Hollywood actors union began a historic 4-month strike, resulting in an agreement stating that studios would have to get the actor’s permission before making a digital version, with the digital version depending on the role in the film. But compensation will be given.

For TV presenters, the risk of generating misinformation is significant. Graphika, a New York-based research firm, revealed a Chinese state-linked campaign using AI-generated personalities for global influence, raising the specter of misinformation in the news media.

How can we protect against deepfakes?

To combat deepfake threats, countries around the world are adopting legal measures, research initiatives, and awareness campaigns. The European Union stands as a leader with the EU AI Act, the world’s first regulation on artificial intelligence, although the rapid advancement of technology makes regulation challenging.

Experts, including Patricia Thyne, CEO of Private AI, advocate for legislation to automatically detect and block inappropriate content.

Euronews tech and disinformation correspondent Sofia Khatsenkova suggests using video analysis tools and browser plugins to identify deepfakes, but cautions about varying technology accuracy.

Honesty and transparency in the use of these tools is important, drawing comparisons to Orson Welles’ ‘War of the Worlds’. Welles’ famous broadcast concluded with, “Ladies and gentlemen, this is Orson Welles. I assure you there is no other world war.”

