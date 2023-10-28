How can the US win against China in the race for military technology supremacy?

A military technology executive told Fox News that US defense startups developing artificial intelligence systems are vital to helping the US armed forces compete with adversaries such as China.

“There [are] “There is a tremendous amount of effort being made to innovate in China, and we should not be naïve about it,” said Dan Robinson, CEO of Red 6. “Be under no illusion: the threat from China, in particular [Chinese Communist Party]is real.”

Weapons equipped with artificial intelligence capabilities are a major focus of the US and Chinese militaries. (red 6)

What is Artificial Intelligence (AI)?

Robinson, who was previously an F-22 pilot for the Air Force, added, “What we’re realizing as a nation is that a lot of innovation is now coming from non-traditional routes.” “It’s coming from small, innovative startups and adopting technology that allows us to move faster. … That’s how we’ll progress.”

China believes developing weapons with AI capabilities is a way to counter US military dominance, according to a September 2022 report by the Special Competitiveness Study Project, a technology and security think tank. According to an October 19 Pentagon report, the Chinese military has also made AI and autonomy central to its concept of future warfare – so-called intelligent warfare.

How Artificial Intelligence Startups Hold the Key to Maintaining US Military Power:

Watch more Fox News digital originals here

In addition, according to the project leader, the People’s Liberation Army successfully tested guided artillery shells in July 2022, using a system designed to calculate wind speed, temperature and air pressure to adjust the projectile’s trajectory mid-flight. AI was used for. The shells, which have a maximum range of about 10 miles, landed within centimeters of their targets.

Robinson told Fox News that China has a “tremendous capability” for advanced weapons. “I think in some ways they may be a little bit ahead,” though he said the US also has powerful AI weapons.

The US Navy and Air Force are testing AI-guided weapons such as armed autonomous warships and fighter jets that float and fly without a crew or pilot. Additionally, the Senate in July urged the Army to develop wearable biometric devices that use AI to calculate soldiers’ fatigue, hydration and nutritional status to help unit commanders keep track of soldiers’ health. So to receive.

“So, I would say, for the first time in a very long time, we’re faced with … really a peer opponent,” Robinson said.

The People’s Liberation Army successfully tested weapons that use artificial intelligence to enhance performance, according to the Chinese project head. (Chen Shuai/Xinhua via Getty Images)

Military Metaverse Is Like a ‘Multiplayer Video Game’ That Will Train Soldiers Using Augmented Reality and AI

The former pilot’s company is working with the US Air Force to develop a training platform that combines AI with augmented reality. The Red 6 helmets, which pilots wear while actually flying, are equipped with visors that show digital bogies and friendliness, allowing them to train in a lifelike simulation in the air.

US officials, wary of Beijing obtaining materials needed for advanced AI weaponry, banned exports of US-made semiconductors to China in September 2022. The US Commerce Department expanded the sanctions on October 17 to include additional semiconductor hardware, limiting China from acquiring the technology. Important for AI development.

AI is “extremely powerful” for military purposes, and it will soon be available to armies around the world, former Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley said earlier this month. “Our Army must change if we are to remain superior to every other Army on Earth.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

Robinson told Fox News that the rapid technological innovations the U.S. military needs are best addressed by defense startups.

Developing new AI military technologies “is how we will keep pace with China,” Robinson said. “It’s definitely a battle.”

Click here to see Robinson detail how US defense startups are keeping pace with Chinese military advances.

Ramiro Vargas contributed the attached video.

Matt Leach is a Senior Producer for Fox Digital Originals based in Tampa, FL.

Source: www.foxnews.com