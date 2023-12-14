What is asset tokenization?

Since the introduction of blockchain and smart contracts, the traditional finance (TradeFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystems have worked hard to innovate and come up with the next big thing. Asset tokenization is a direct result of efforts to connect the DeFi world with the TradeFi market. In simple terms, tokenization is the process of using blockchain to create a digital twin of a traditional asset – with ownership or usage rights.

Along with copying, tokenization also divides assets that were not traditionally divided into shares. Asset ownership is represented by blockchain-based tokens, eliminating the need for physical ownership evidence as everything is recorded securely in a digital ledger. Each token may correspond to a primary asset stake or division. Blockchain technology allows almost any asset to be tokenized and divided into shares. In short, asset tokenization is the process of representing a pre-existing asset from a traditional financial venue on the blockchain in the form of a tradable token or tokens.

What are the main benefits of tokenization?

Thanks to the decentralized, immutable, and transparent nature of blockchain technology, tokenization increases the security and efficiency of storing and trading linked assets.

Access to illiquid assets: Tokenization can divide ownership of an asset, such as real estate or art. End users can easily enter a market that was previously only accessible to institutional investors, with the ability to trade with a fraction of those assets.

Globally accessible: Unlike traditional markets, which are limited to regulatory jurisdictions, blockchain is available globally. A global group of investors can access and trade across different markets, dramatically increasing financial inclusion.

Low cost and fast transactions: By removing traditional intermediaries like banks and clearinghouses, blockchain-based transactions are executed faster at lower costs – especially when complex assets held by multiple parties are involved. Tokenization enables the automation of multiple steps on smart contracts, making transactions faster and simpler.

Transparency and Security: Tokenizing an asset on the blockchain makes each step publicly traceable and visible, eliminating the risks of fraud and technical error.

By 2030, the market for tokenizing illiquid assets is expected to grow to $16 trillion.

The global illiquid asset tokenization business is expected to reach $16 trillion by the end of the decade, according to a Boston Consulting Group report. Furthermore, a survey by BNY Mellon shows that tokenized assets have already attracted the interest of 91% of institutional investors.

Last but not least, tokenized bonds attract investors with high liquidity and fractional ownership. Thanks to tokenization, the securities market can open up to a much wider audience.

What types of tokenized assets are available?

Blockchain-based tokenization can represent a wide range of traditional assets. Real-world assets, or RWAs in blockchain parlance, are traditional assets that are ready to become digitally tradable, ranging from real estate and bonds to fine art. The most common characteristic of tokenized assets is that there is a hungry market to trade them.

For fine art, real estate, collector cars, precious metals and other high-end assets, tokenization enables a broader profile of investors to come in and start trading. But tokenization certainly doesn’t stop there. Blockchain technology could also enable the tokenization of financial contracts, including loans, guarantees, invoices, and royalties.

As the market is looking for more assets to trade with crypto tokens, it is no surprise that there is demand for tokenization for traditional finance’s most prized assets: stocks, commodities, and even government bonds. Efforts are being made.

What are the benefits of tokenizing bonds?

Tokenizing bonds has already become one of the most prominent blockchain use cases. So much so that even financial giants like JP Morgan use tokenized bonds to test institutional-friendly DeFi. The market cap of tokenized securities is set to reach $368 million by November 2023, according to public blockchain data aggregator Dune.

Blockchain-based bonds can increase liquidity by democratizing access. Secondary market trading allows a wider audience to access investment opportunities. Asset tokenization allows investors to transfer bond issuance and management processes to smart contracts. Unlike traditional markets, blockchain has no trading hours, enabling a 24/7 open market for trading.

On the technical side, atomic swaps simplify the process by allowing interoperability between different networks. With the absence of middlemen, administrative costs and settlement times drop dramatically.

Thanks to decentralized ledger technology, all transactions can be transparent, immutable, and globally accessible. Tokenized bonds also create new opportunities for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to raise capital.

What tools are available for asset tokenization?

RWA tokenization can be done using blockchain-based tools or sidechains. One such platform is Mintlayer, a future-proof blockchain that improves direct token interoperability. As a layer-2 sidechain on the Bitcoin network, MintLayer extends Bitcoin’s functionality beyond peer-to-peer transactions via atomic swaps and introduces DeFi functionality onto the Bitcoin blockchain.

Developers can use Mintlayer to tokenize real-world assets as well as enable smart contracts, decentralized finance (DeFi), non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and decentralized apps (dApps) built on top of the Bitcoin network. With Mintlayer, Bitcoin has become a significant contributor to the DeFi sector.

“Tokenization of real-world assets adds a layer of stability to DeFi, connecting this innovative technology to tangible, established asset classes,” said Zaid Ismail, Chief Operating Officer of Mintlayer. “Our vision at Mintlayer is to bridge the gap between traditional finance and DeFi, ensuring that tokenization is not just a concept, but a practical tool to democratize real-world assets for everyone.”

How can asset tokenization be more efficient?

Tokens can be created to represent any asset. However, due to existing government processes, issuing tokenized bonds can be cumbersome and expensive. Mintlayer offers a number of features, including MLS-01 tokens and access control lists, that will assist companies with the technical aspects of bringing assets onto the blockchain.

Tokenized derivatives are financial instruments that represent a contract or claim on an underlying asset such as a stock or commodity. Users can buy and sell these tokens on digital asset exchanges like traditional derivatives. Tokenized derivatives allow users to add features that are not available in standard derivatives, such as smart contract-based automation and decentralized governance.

Mintlayer’s unique approach to tokenized bonds removes the need for intermediaries and complex mechanisms such as peg-ins, wrapped tokens or federated tokens, eliminating counterparty risk and reducing friction.

According to Zaid Ismail, “This approach to bond tokenization is about removing complexity, providing a more direct and cost-effective route for bond issuance and trading.”

What does the future hold for tokenized assets?

As RWA tokenization becomes more widely adopted, both liquidity and accessibility will increase. As more people participate, the blockchain infrastructure will become more robust and secure. The blockchain ecosystem can establish collaboration or integration to prevent growing usage from becoming a barrier.

More use cases will arise when users transfer tokenized assets between platforms. Wallet integration can reduce transaction fees. It’s also fair to expect more layer-2 integrations.

Integrating tokenized real-world assets into DeFi systems will create new financial tools and services. Once legal compliance is established, tokenized bonds and securities will function legally, resulting in accelerated innovation.

Source: cointelegraph.com