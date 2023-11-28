this is part of the story cnbc make it Six-Figure Side Hustle series, where people with lucrative side hustles break down the routines and habits they use to make money outside of their full-time jobs. Got a story to tell? let us know! Email us here [email protected],

Becky Powell spends an average of 10 hours per week purchasing digital worksheets for her fellow teachers.

A 41-year-old kindergarten teacher in Beaverton, Oregon, made $125,500 doing just that last year, according to documents reviewed by CNBC Make It. She posts her worksheet booklets — designed to help teach literacy to young students — on her online store at Teachers Pay Teachers, an Etsy-style marketplace.

Powell’s store, Sight Word Activities, currently has 427 different listings, ranging from free downloads to $30 bundles of 20 booklets. She says when she first started the side hustle in 2015, she earned enough to pay her monthly car insurance bill — about $60 — in just a few weeks. After three months, the extra income covered her and her husband’s monthly student loan payments.

Her classroom was her research laboratory, she says, and her habit of teaching children to read by observing them helped her earn a place on the website. She increases her workload each summer so she can have a more flexible schedule during the school year.

Jerome and Becky Powell run their Teachers Pay Teachers stores separately — but all the money goes to one place, they say.

You don’t need to spend any money to get started, Powell notes: Teachers Pay Teachers has both free and paid tiers for sellers. “Basic sellers” keep 55% of their sales, while “Premium sellers” pay $59.95 per year to keep 80% of their sales.

Powell pays that membership fee, as does her husband, Jerome — a full-time computer engineer who manages another Teachers Pay Teachers store, called Editable Activities. She says her store brought in $51,800 in additional income last year and her search engine optimization expertise helped Powell launch her store.

Here, Powell discusses what you need to start a worksheet side hustle, why her side hustle has been successful so far, and how her confidence as a first-time entrepreneur has helped her grow as a person. have helped.

CNBC Make It: Do you think your side is exemplary?

Powell: Yes, I think so – especially if you have a combination of passion and know-how. [education] market. Things you need to identify gaps [in learning] And build your intuition.

What do you mean by this? How do you build that intuition?

It’s one thing to make a career in it [a specific] market. It’s another thing to actually know it, so you’ll have to research it. You have to find consumers for that market and interview them, so you can get to know it so intimately and deeply that you can see the shortcomings.

Once you get attached to all those things, you won’t be able to create something that can work, or work, or should work. You know this will work.

You started a business without any entrepreneurial experience. Did running a successful side hustle help you build confidence in or out of the classroom?

I graduated in education, so I never had a business or sales mindset. This is not my area. Jerome helped me understand SEO, marketing, and how to best meet the needs of my consumers. That’s why it’s been such a wonderful balance.

But I had to overcome the “What do I know? I’m not in business” mentality. I now feel confident in my abilities and willingness to teach others.

I’ve helped eight friends and colleagues open their own stores on Teachers Pay Teachers. I never blame them, and I never will – I get a thrill when those I mentor experience their own success.

Many people have side gigs, but few bring in six figures per year. What do you think is the key to your success?

My husband always told me, “Wealth is found in empty spaces.” Find that one area you can do really well in and focus on that.

For me, it just wasn’t [how to get kids to learn] sight words. It was thinking about practical activities and readily available tools that would engage them. I really dug, dug, dug, more specific for ideas until I landed on the gold at the very bottom.

So, it’s not just a niche. It’s finding your place within a place.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

