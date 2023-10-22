How businesses can drive growth with quality personnel, standard systems – Obiuku

Kingsley Obikwu, Executive Director of Bolton White Group, sees business growth as dependent on quality personnel and the creation of standard systems.

Speaking at the Albert Conversation event held in Abuja recently, Obikwu, who is a young entrepreneur, said that having a strong and dedicated team within any organization plays a vital and essential role in taking the business to greater heights. Is.

“The foundation of a successful business rests on the quality of its employees. “By nurturing an environment that fosters talent, businesses can empower their teams for growth and competitive advantage,” he said.

Obikwu also highlighted the importance of well-defined organizational structures, adding that a well-defined structures provide clarity and serve as a blueprint for success.

According to him, a strong organizational structure enables companies to effectively align their efforts, respond to market dynamics, and achieve their objectives.

Obikwu also stressed the need for efficient systems to manage and optimize these structures.

He also said that effective systems are the backbone of smooth business operations.

“Implementing efficient systems helps organizations streamline their processes and increase overall productivity,” he said.

Albert Conversations 2023 provided a platform for thought leaders to discuss the future of Nigeria’s business landscape to accelerate the country’s progress and development.

Other visionary leaders, CEOs and business experts who spoke at the event include Cosmos Maduka, CEO of Coscaris; Olukayode Pitton, MD/CEO of Bank of Industry (BOI) and Chidoka Osota, former Minister of Aviation representing former President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo.

