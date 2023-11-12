How Bumble’s Whitney Wolfe Heard changed the dating landscape – BBC News

By Imran Rahman-Jones and Shiona McCallum

BBC News

19 minutes ago

Image source, Getty Images

It is said that opportunity emerges from adversity.

For Whitney Wolfe Herd, that meant a tough exit from online dating app firm Tinder — which she sued for sexual harassment — and founding Bumble, its rival company focused heavily on women.

But it is a bittersweet moment. In an interview with the BBC before making her announcement, Ms. Wolfe Herd lamented that, as a group of young women came into tech in the 2010s, there are very few left.

“It’s disappointing to see how little progress women have made,” she said. ,I have witnessed the decline of what people call the ‘Girl Boss Era’. It’s sad.”

However, Bumble will still be led by a woman – former Slack boss Lydian Jones will take over as chief executive, while Ms Wolfe Herd will remain as executive chairwoman.

When they launched Bumble in 2014, unlike other apps at the time, it focused on female empowerment in the dating scene – where women dating men had to actually make “the first move” by messaging a new partner. will be.

“The gender dynamics of dating and romance still feel very archaic. I thought, what if I could reverse it?” Ms. Wolfe Herd wrote about the app’s concept in a 2020 blog post.

Less than seven years later, Ms. Wolfe Herd would become the world’s youngest female self-made billionaire.

A 2017 Bumble ad campaign encouraged women to “be the CEO your parents always wanted you to marry (then find someone you really like)”.

Ms. Wolfe Herd chaired panel talks, created networking events, and promoted women in business.

Image source, Getty Images

image Caption,

Whitney Wolfe Hurd and Sophia Amoruso, who popularized the term “girl boss,” at The GirlBoss Founders Dinner in 2017.

Her Instagram shows her taking her young sons to Bumble HQ, appearing on magazine covers and hanging out with celebrities like Hollywood A-lister Reese Witherspoon.

“I don’t really see my life as a division of work and personal. I mix it up,” she recently told the BBC.

“And maybe it works for me. And maybe it doesn’t work for someone else. But I’ll tell you, it’s hard.”

before bumble

Ms Wolfe Herd has said that her life in the past has been “pretty dark”.

She previously said that her ambition “comes from abusive relationships”, referring to a boyfriend she had as a teenager (her ex-boyfriend has denied all claims).

Shortly after leaving her role at Tinder she launched a legal case accusing one of the co-founders, with whom she was in a relationship, of sexual harassment.

Tinder’s parent company, Match Group, denied the claims but paid nearly $1 million to settle the dispute.

“I was so depressed, I went crazy,” she said of that time, telling the Diary of a CEO podcast that she didn’t leave the house for three weeks and was “drinking too much”.

She says she was drawn to it by her current husband, Texas oil heir Michael Hurd.

Russian entrepreneur Andrey Andreev, founder of dating app Badoo, also supported him.

Ms. Wolfe Herd had not planned to create another dating app, but it was Mr. Andreev who convinced her.

He went to Mykonos with some ex-Tinder employees in the summer of 2014 and worked on the idea.

Within months of leaving Tinder, Ms. Wolfe Herd launched Bumble.

She was 25 years old. By age 31, she’ll be — at least for a few months — a billionaire.

In the early days most of the company’s employees were women – a rare sight in the tech world – and its brand was based on women empowerment.

The special thing about Bumble was that women were the first to send messages after the match.

It was designed to give women more control in the online dating arena, but over time it sought to become more gender inclusive – allowing anyone to first have same-sex matches or two non-binary people. Permission was granted to send messages.

Image source, Getty Images

image Caption,

Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber and Whitney Wolfe Heard at a Bumble event in 2017

The app bans users who shame others, and similar to other dating apps, it uses AI to detect nude photos sent in private chats and give recipients the option to view or block the images. Lets you choose.

It supported women’s safety campaigns, such as calls to make cyber-flashing illegal in the UK and EU. The UK made it a criminal offense under the Online Safety Act 2023 following calls from many campaigners.

But it wasn’t all plain sailing.

In 2019, Andrey Andreev sold his majority stake in Bumble’s parent company and left the business after Forbes investigated allegations of a toxic and misogynistic workplace in the London office.

Mr Andreev denied the allegations against him. Ms. Wolfe Herd said at the time that she never witnessed any toxic behavior in the office, adding: “Andre has never been kind or respectful to me.”

The app’s user base grew and by 2021, it had over 40 million profiles. It created apps for friendship – Bumble BFF – and business networking.

Badoo was later absorbed into its parent company, Bumble Inc, and when Bumble Inc went public in February 2021, Ms Wolfe Herd became an overnight billionaire.

She was holding her young son as the Nasdaq bell rang, with yellow ticker tape swirling around her.

video caption,

CEO Secrets (2017): Bumble Founder Whitney Wolfe Says Don’t Take Yourself Too Seriously

At the time, shares traded at about $75.

But by November that year, he was worth less than half that and Forbes reported that he had lost his billionaire status.

Now, despite growing revenues and an increase in users paying for additional features, the share price is below $14.

Match Group, Bumble’s rival that owns Tinder and Hinge, has also seen its share price decline in that time.

Perhaps this is indicative of the inherent difficulty in the online dating business.

If apps work well, people flock together and stop being customers.

If they don’t work well, users may become frustrated and eventually delete them.

future of bumble

Bumble already uses AI to filter out pictures or messages that violate its policies.

But Ms Wolfe Herd says they will take it to the next level in the future.

The app is focused on facilitating better interactions — “coaching people,” as she puts it — by suggesting better photos, bios, or even chats with other people.

She wants to use AI to “teach people, show and guide them, how to behave better” and help “build confidence in all our daters.”

She adds: “How can generative AI actually engage you in a healthy, empowering, productive conversation, filter out the noise, remove the friction? And then take you offline?”

There’s also a recognition that people want to meet face-to-face – whether through dating apps or through friendship or business apps.

However from January, Ms Wolfe Herd’s successor will be Lydian Jones, who will have to deal with these issues on a day-to-day basis.

Source: www.bbc.com