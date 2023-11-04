How Britain’s £1.6 trillion commercial property market could ‘get very ugly very quickly’

commercial property recession illustration

It was 2002 and as New Labor was sailing ahead with the largest-ever second term majority in British electoral history, Tony Blair and his entourage burst into the building.

GlaxoSmithKline, the pharmaceutical powerhouse formed by the merger of Glaxo Wellcome and SmithKline Beecham, has spent £330 million building a shiny new headquarters in Brentford, and who better to bless its opening than the Prime Minister who made Britain ” Number one position”. To do business in the world”?

The sprawling complex amid Blair’s unabashed embrace was a massive all-glass monument to the rise of big business. The main thoroughfare of GSK House, called ‘The Street’, has cafes, restaurants, a convenience store and even a hairdresser. There is also a small river in the lobby that guests accidentally step into, and a permanent window-cleaning team on site.

GSK is reportedly having trouble selling its Brentford office – Reuters/Matthew Childs

A little more than two decades later and GSK is struggling to recoup even a quarter of the cost of building a complex that was at the time one of the largest and most expensive corporate headquarters in Europe.

After putting it up for sale in 2021, The Telegraph understands GSK has received bids worth between £70m and £80m. GSK declined to comment.

The prospect of GSK selling at such a low price would raise fresh fears of a severe commercial property crash that could weigh heavily on the UK economy. Offices are the mainstay of the commercial property market, which was valued at $1.6 trillion (£1.3 trillion) by consultants CBRE at the start of the year.

The boss of a major residential builder who had considered converting the GSK site into high-end flats said that even at that stage some potential buyers were nervous about the prospect of catching a “falling knife”.

Landlords of shops, warehouses and office blocks have been hit by a storm of new post-pandemic ways of working, rapidly rising interest rates and the steep costs of new green regulations.

Industry figures are bracing for a massive recovery in prices that could counter some of the worst recession ever seen and office blocks are expected to bear the brunt of it.

Uber-bearish City analyst Aaron Guy started the year with a prediction that sent shock waves through the property world: office values ​​in the capital would fall by about 40 per cent over the next two to three years, and rents About half that will happen, he predicted.

According to their most recent research, London office values ​​have fallen by 26 per cent in the City and 14 per cent in the West End, meaning further steep declines could be imminent.

But investors believe there remains a huge gap between what assets are worth and how much potential buyers are willing to pay, meaning the full extent of the painful writedown has not yet been realised.

Investment research firm MSCI has calculated that inequality in prime office markets is between about 20 percent and 35 percent – ​​”worse than at the height of the global financial crisis”.

For some senior observers the parallels with those dark days are inevitable. When the US housing market collapsed it was revealed that the credit agencies were under the control of the banks that paid their fees. They failed to raise the alarm on fundamental flaws in trillions of mortgage-backed securities.

Valuation of the commercial property market in the UK is the result of discussions between owners, auditors and valuation agents.

“It is not in anyone’s interest to mark up this stuff at the moment, even though the gap with the actual market is widening,” says a senior city lawyer.

Many owners are hoping that they can continue the recovery until values ​​bounce back as a rapid decline could have a serious impact.

One investment professional compares the relationship between property companies and banks to “two drunks booing each other” – rising rates push property values ​​down, which depletes the banks’ loan books. This results in them becoming less likely to refinance their existing loans, causing property owners to become forced sellers, leading to a further decline in values.

The first real cracks in the commercial property market began to emerge in the weeks following the Liz Truss-Quasi Kwarteng mini-budget failure, when a series of large property funds backed by some of the world’s largest asset managers were suddenly closed down.

Columbia Threadneedle, BlackRock and Schroders all banned withdrawals from funds collectively worth about £9 billion as frightened investors rushed for the exits.

Last month, three other funds run by M&G, St. James’s Place and Canada Life followed suit. Analysts say interest among investors continues to wane as rapidly rising interest rates collide with falling asset values.

M&G expects it will take approximately 18 months to sell the majority of its portfolio in the current environment.

Quilter Cheviot analyst Olly Creasy said the “leaky tap” of redemptions makes it harder to return cash to investors as capital shrinks and the number of high-quality assets diminishes.

He hopes to get through: “Will the last one out… please turn off the lights?”, said Creasy.

Offices are particularly vulnerable due to dramatic changes in working patterns following the pandemic. Analysis of business rates data by law firm Boodle Hatfield revealed that at the start of the year England’s office stock was falling at the fastest rate in two decades.

According to Remit Consulting, occupancy rates in the UK are less than half of pre-Covid levels, at around 35 per cent. This compares with typical pre-pandemic levels of 60 percent to 80 percent. Its research shows that midweek remains the peak time for attendance, with levels on Fridays falling below 20 per cent.

With London office occupancy at a three-decade low, Jefferies analyst Mike Prew has warned of an office “rent recession”.

The pain is increasingly being felt at the top of big business. The decision by tech giant Meta to pay a £149m break fee to forfeit the lease of its eight-storey office in Regent’s Park has reverberated around the capital. Analysts at BNP Paribas Exxen said Meta had paid a “huge surrender premium” to give up about 310,000 square feet of prime real estate.

The bankruptcy of flexible working poster child WeWork – expected in the coming days – will cast another huge shadow over London’s office market. According to Jefferies, WeWork has 3.25m sq ft of space in central London, with a total annual rent of £192m.

This crisis has been felt most acutely in Canary Wharf, where many major tenants have upped sticks and decided to move to smaller premises in the city.

HSBC is replacing its 45-storey office tower it has stood for more than two decades with a building half the size as part of a plan to reduce office space worldwide by 40 percent. Law firm Clifford Chance is also leaving for the Square Mile. The exodus has raised questions about the future of the area that was once Britain’s leading financial district.

Elsewhere, two blocks belonging to a Hong Kong-based investor have fallen into the hands of receivers after he defaulted on his loans. At around 17 per cent, office vacancy levels in the Docklands district are two and a half times higher than the West End of London.

To get workers back to their desks, property executives say larger companies are looking to locate as close to major transport hubs as possible – and are prepared to pay a premium for the privilege.

However, the concern is that this will lead to polarization and empty out less desirable areas as companies concentrate on the same few prime locations, above and around major train and tube stations. Industry figures point to entire streets of so-called “secondary properties” in outer London that have been left derelict.

The biggest test may come in credit markets where lending has tightened dramatically. Nearly £150 billion worth of commercial real estate loans are due to be refinanced in the UK over the next five years, according to research from Bayes Business School.

“This is an issue for lenders and pension funds. In some circumstances, we may see some forbearance or even modification of loans, which could allow some locations to be restructured or repurposed. Banks will notice the lower valuations and, in turn, face potential provisions on these loans. These conversations are happening globally now,” says David Fleming, head of UK restructuring at Kroll.

Bayes estimates that there could be a funding gap of up to £37 billion when these loans come up for refinancing as a result of declining valuations and reduced lending capacity. Loan volumes plunged 57 percent to 2022 levels in the third quarter, according to MSCI data – the lowest since 2010 – as lenders become increasingly nervous.

The Bank of England says the commercial property downturn does not pose a threat to financial stability in the way it did during the US housing crisis because borrowers are less indebted and UK banks are much less at risk.

Nevertheless, any sharp improvement will still be felt widely. According to the Pensions and Lifetime Savings Association, the proportion of UK pension funds invested in property assets is between 2 per cent and 6 per cent, depending on the type of pension scheme.

This is relatively modest compared to 43 percent for bonds and 42 percent for equities. Still, there are £2.3 trillion of assets in the UK pension fund market, so this is still a huge amount of money tied up in bricks and mortar.

Concentration is extremely high for some of the world’s largest funds. At the $300 billion California State Teachers Retirement System, which oversees the retirement savings of the state’s nearly 1 million teachers, real estate makes up 17 percent of its total assets.

Meanwhile the property funds set up by Columbia Threadneedle and M&G were deliberately targeted at retail investors who wanted investment in high quality commercial property that had previously been out of reach of all but the wealthiest buyers.

Ownership of UK commercial property is indeed largely fragmented, away from the big players. A large portion of the middle class has concentrated in the market, especially as taxation on buy-to-let has become more punitive.

“It’s surprising how many big-name retail and restaurant brands lease high street properties from the local doctor, dentist, or semi-pro landlord and their pension pots,” says one restructuring expert.

Pensions experts are expecting an exodus of investors from commercial property in the coming months as a growing number of large companies look to remove these burdens from their balance sheets by selling pension buyout vehicles.

According to some estimates, there are around 1,000 schemes in the UK that are now fully funded and considering buyout. Up to £650bn of assets are set to change hands. But there is one issue, which is that very few of these specialist insurers want to invest more in illiquid commercial real estate assets.

“People are talking about the issues with commercial property investment but I don’t think many people have paid attention to it. “Selling pressure from pension buyouts is going to be a big problem, it’s hard to know exactly how big,” says one investment chief.

“There are a lot of these types of things sitting in pension funds that are going to be forced sellers. “This could get very ugly very quickly.”

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com