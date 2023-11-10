How brands’ metaverse activities are impacting real-world sales

Gucci designed the experience on Roblox around its Milan Fashion Week Gucci Ancora show. roblox / gucci

Gaming platform Roblox has released its annual report, Digital Expression, Fashion and Beauty Trends, a survey of more than 1,500 Gen-Z members in the United States and United Kingdom. And this has some interesting implications for the marketing strategies of fashion and beauty brands.

While activations are generally not yet generating significant revenue from digital merchandise sales – although, of course, there are important exceptions – nevertheless, such activations are proving invaluable as a marketing tool, with early data showing real-world potential. Point to impact on sales.

That three-quarters of respondents considered it important to wear digital fashion from a recognized brand may come as no surprise where their avatars were concerned. However, 84% said they would be likely to wear that brand in the physical world, while 50% said they would be very or extremely likely to do so.

Roblox has 70.2 million daily active users, so it doesn’t take any mathematical genius to spot a future revenue opportunity. Gen-Z is believed to have less purchasing power than their millennial counterparts right now, but if they retain that early brand loyalty, their economic impact will be felt sharply in a few years as purchasing power increases .

Gucci is one brand that has been successfully growing its Gen-Z following. As of December 2022 fashion business In a survey of Gen Z’s favorite fashion brands, it is second only to Nike. Recently it activated with a digital recreation of its physical Gucci Cosmos exhibition at The Sandbox.

Kering Powerhouse’s Roblox experience around the September Milan Fashion Week Ancora show offered 10,000 free digital items to those taking part in challenges and had them purchased in under an hour. Which marks another major finding of the Roblox report.

More than a third of all respondents said it’s important to customize your avatar’s makeup, whether it’s daily or weekly. Same hair. Over the past year, users have purchased over 139 million digital hairstyles for their avatars, (up 20% from last year) and over 7.3 million users have invested in five or more.

Of all the Gucci limited edition pieces earned through Ancora activation in Roblox, it was a runway-derived digital hairstyle that proved to be the most coveted. It’s currently changing hands at a price six times that of the second most popular item on the Roblox Marketplace—an Ancora-branded digital baseball cap.

This reflects the community’s appetite for beauty-related merchandise – made even more evident by reports that also include the popularity of Fenty Beauty, L’Oréal’s Maybelline and other recent activations on the platform by NYX, Shiseido’s NARS and LVMH’s Givenchy Beauty. Has been noted.

While the Elf’s Roblox experience Elf UP! That it missed inclusion in the report due to the fact that it only launched on Thursday is another sign of the beauty industry’s metaverse taking off. According to McKinsey, the beauty market is expected to reach approximately $580 billion by 2027.

The final conclusion from the report is the above exception to the current status quo regarding revenue generated by digital goods. Just like the desirability of exclusive or rare items in the physical world, the same is true in the metaverse.

Electronic music brand, Monstercat recently teamed up with community creator whose business On six single-edition defeats. Its ruby ​​pendant sold for the equivalent of $10,000 on the platform, the highest initial sale ever for one. Roblox Limited – A separate category for digital items available only for a limited period of time that was launched by the platform earlier this year.

