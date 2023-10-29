How Boss EH Crump Used the Memphis Police to Suppress a Black Republican Challenge to FDR

Memphis’ current police scandal is at or near the top in severity compared to others in the last three years. In January 2023, city prosecutors charged five police officers with second-degree murder for the brutal beating and death of Tyree Nichols. They were working under the notorious SCORPION (Street Crime Operation to restore peace in our neighbourhood) unit. In September, a federal grand jury indicted officers for violating Nichols’ civil rights. Earlier, President Biden had announced that he was “outraged and deeply saddened” by the incident.

83 years ago, beginning on October 25, 1940, there was another police misconduct scandal in Memphis that was, in some ways, even more serious. However, unlike 2023, the federal government did not object. The catalyst was the election of J.B. Martin as Chairman of the Shelby County Republican Party. Martin’s South Memphis Drug Store was the largest store of its kind owned by African Americans. He later acquired the Memphis Red Sox and was president of the Negro American [Baseball] League.

In most of the solidly Democratic South, the election of an African American as local Republican chairman was an empty honor, but not so in Memphis. In that city, the black vote still mattered because of a long-standing arrangement between Democratic boss E.H. Crump and the Shelby County GOP. Crump allowed African Americans to vote as long as the Shelby County GOP supported his political machine in important primaries.

But Martin, who wanted to create a credible opposition party, had other ideas. On October 11, he organized a multiracial rally of over a thousand people for Republican presidential candidate Wendell Willkie. Martin was gambling but it was not unreasonable. National polls showed a tight race, and as recently as 1928, the GOP had carried Tennessee. Even if Willkie loses statewide, a national victory could install a powerful defender in the White House.

However, Crump was not about to let an upstart black Republican jeopardize his alliance with President Roosevelt. They had loyally supported FDR since 1932 and, in turn, had brought millions in federal dollars to Memphis. Crump demanded that Martin resign and shut down the GOP headquarters or he would “police” his drugstore. When Martin remained defiant, officers began searching each patron, including the kindergartners. According to one report, he “flipped over short dresses and put his hands in the pockets of his shorts.”

Crump then expanded the “policing” to include another black Republican leader, Elmer Atkinson, who owned a poolroom and taxi stand. He claimed (without any evidence) that Atkinson and Martin had conspired in the “dope business”. Meanwhile, GA Long of Beale Street Baptist Church, along with other black Republicans, received an anonymous letter threatening bloodshed for “talking about social equality.” Long reaffirmed his Republicanism and wondered how “any Negro in the South with good sense could vote for the Democratic ticket.”

Meanwhile, Crump was outraged that Martin and his colleagues were “disseminating the ideas of social equality” and that “the Negro may also learn his place.” Under the pretext of eliminating “undesirables”, Commissioner of Public Safety Joseph Boyle arrested sixty-five people suspected of carrying illegal weapons, a broadly defined category that also included pen knives. Martin lamented that “local influential people are absolutely afraid to help me in my case” and that Crump was “trying to put me in the workplace and I couldn’t stand it.” The pressure became so unbearable that both Martin and Atkinson fled the city.

FDR’s Justice Department ignored Martin’s pleas. It declined to prosecute Crump, although the head of the civil rights unit seemed willing. When Martin returned briefly in 1943 to throw out the first ball in a Negro American League All-Star Game, three detectives burst into his box, arrested him, and took him to a holding cell. He was then ordered to leave the city. The Justice Department, finding no “violation of federal law”, rejected Martin’s request for temporary withdrawal to settle his cases.

Crump never faced any consequences for his systematic repression of the opposition. His relationship with FDR remained cordial and he helped lead Harry Truman to victory over Vice President Henry Wallace at the 1944 Democratic convention. Today, their local reputation, although somewhat tarnished, remains largely intact. A major thoroughfare in Memphis is named “Crump Station”, one of the four main police units in the city. In contrast, few remember Martin’s single-minded stance toward free speech.

David T. Beato

David T. Beato is an emeritus professor of history at the University of Alabama and received his Ph.D. Have received. from the University of Wisconsin. His academic research covers a wide range of topics in American history, including civil rights, tax rebellion, civil liberties in the New Deal period, non-governmental provision of infrastructure, and mutual aid.

His books include From Mutual Aid to the Welfare State: Fraternal Societies and Social Services, 1890-1967 and TRM Howard, Doctor, Entrepreneur, Civil Rights Pioneer (co-authored with Linda Royster Beato).

His most recent book is The New Deal War on the Bill of Rights: The Untold Story of FDR’s Concentration Camps, Censorship, and Mass Surveillance.

Source: www.aier.org