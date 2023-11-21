How Bitcoin Can Be a Lifeboat for People in Third World Countries: Interview with Mauricio Di Bartolomeo of Leyden

Mauricio Di Bartolomeo, co-founder of Ledden Inc., a company specializing in Bitcoin loan services, shares his journey, which was influenced by his experiences in Venezuela’s economic turmoil, which raised the awareness of financial freedom and the role of BTC in achieving it. shaped their understanding.

Di Bartolomeo’s experiences in Venezuela, where he witnessed the collapse of the country’s economy, significantly influenced his journey into the Bitcoin universe. “It was really painful to go through that collapse and see everyone’s wealth dwindle to zero,” he explains.

This difficulty highlighted the need for a stable and independent financial system, which led Di Bartolomeo to turn to Bitcoin as an alternative. His brother’s experience mining Bitcoin in 2015 further strengthened his belief in the asset as a means of economic resilience.

Bitcoin: a tool for economic liberation

Di Bartolomeo saw Bitcoin not just as a currency or investment but as a means to break free from traditional financial constraints. He says, “Bitcoin is not just a currency or investment; It’s a way to break free from traditional financial constraints.”

Explaining the impact of Bitcoin in Venezuela, Di Bartolomeo explained how the primary cryptocurrency helped people protect their income from inflation and leverage its value in a restrictive economic environment.

He recalls, “In the context of the worst capital controls I’ve ever experienced, here’s Bitcoin helping you protect against inflation.” He realized that if Bitcoin could be so effective in Venezuela, it could also be beneficial in other countries with similar economic issues, such as Argentina, Turkey, etc.

Bitcoin as a Human Rights and Financial Inclusion:

He stressed, “I strongly believe that the option to exit a highly manipulated currency that is managed by a regime that goes against your best interests should be a human right.” He sees Bitcoin as a tool for financial inclusion, enabling individuals to move their wealth easily across borders.

Reflecting on the broader implications of BTC, Di Bartolomeo said, “Bitcoin is helping people in developing countries protect their savings and stay connected to the financial world.” He believes that Bitcoin’s ability to overcome traditional financial barriers is evidence of its potential to create a more inclusive financial system on a global scale.

Looking ahead, Di Bartolomeo sees a bright future for Bitcoin and some other cryptocurrencies. He believes they will continue to play an important role in providing financial freedom and stability, especially in countries facing economic challenges. His journey from Venezuela to co-founding Ledden Inc. illustrates the potential of digital assets to offer financial solutions in a rapidly changing global economy.

Additionally, he called Bitcoin a “lifeboat” that some people in struggling economies need to escape restrictions imposed by their governments.

Loan without the need to sell your bitcoin

Recognizing the untapped potential of Bitcoin as a means of financial freedom, Di Bartolomeo co-founded Leden. “We started Ledden to help people use Bitcoin to access dollars without having to sell their digital assets,” he explains.

This approach was driven by a belief in Bitcoin’s potential as a tool of financial liberation. Under his leadership, Leyden has expanded its offerings to include products such as interest-bearing accounts, B2X loans and custody loans for Bitcoin and USDC.

Di Bartolomeo emphasizes the importance of risk management and transparency in Leyden’s operations. “It is important that we manage risks prudently and maintain transparency with our customers,” he said, highlighting Layden’s approach to customer protection in the volatile cryptocurrency market.

Reinforcing the company’s commitment to transparency and customer trust, he says, “We operate with an open-book policy and provide proof of reserves to ensure our customers’ peace of mind.” The transparency appears to be working, with Leyden doubling the size of its retail loan book since the collapse of FTX in November 2022.

Di Bartolomeo sees cryptocurrencies, particularly Bitcoin, as a transformative tool for financial inclusion. He believes in its ability to empower individuals around the world, enabling them to protect their wealth from inflation and government control. His vision extends beyond Leyden, as he sees the broader impact of cryptocurrencies in creating a more inclusive and secure financial ecosystem.

Featured image courtesy of BetaKit

source: cryptopotato.com