How Birmingham is addressing low black business ownership

Only two years ago, Birmingham, Alabama, had the unfortunate distinction of having the lowest rate of black business ownership among major American cities. However, against this historical backdrop, determined entrepreneurs like Tanesha Sims-Summers are determined to make a difference.

Sims-Summers is the visionary behind Birmingham’s famous popcorn venture, Naughty But Nice. His transition from a career in finance to entrepreneurship was driven by a powerful motivation rooted in the enormous inequalities he observed.

“It’s like, you know, I’m sitting on this side,” she said. news channel 5, “You have a person of color trying to get something small like a personal loan or a home equity line of credit, and they either didn’t have enough equity or they didn’t have the credit score…and I saw there. The biggest challenge was just the lack of knowledge, you know, generation after generation not knowing how to play the game.”

Although Black Americans make up more than two-thirds of Birmingham’s population, the city had the lowest rate of Black business ownership among the 53 largest U.S. metros. This sobering fact sets the stage for individuals and community leaders like Sims-Summers who aim to uplift her business and the broader community.

Prosper, a nonprofit led by civic and business leaders with a vision to create a more equitable city, plays a critical role in this change. Angela Abdur-Rashid, responsible for community engagement at Prosper, expressed the organization’s long-term commitment to Birmingham’s prosperity.

“When you think about Birmingham and you think about the impact it’s had,” Abdur-Rashid said, “not only on the United States but on the world, it’s a shame.”

Prosper’s significant funding enables a wide range of programs, from high school workforce development to financial grants for businesses and training for small enterprises looking to scale. Sims-Summers and her husband, Clem, received significant assistance from Prosper to further their business journey.

“My husband, who was still at his corporate job, was laid off,” Sims-Summers said. “When it happened, I thought it was important that he jumped on the train. We went through the supplier scale program. And really shortening that learning curve was the biggest benefit.

Prosper is part of a growing trend of inclusion-based initiatives in cities like Pittsburgh, Detroit and Memphis. What sets Prosper apart is his unwavering belief in Birmingham. The organization’s vision focuses on connecting and uplifting those who are already part of the city fabric.

“We’re trying to erase 400 years of deliberate exclusion,” Abdur-Rashid said, “four hundred years of leaving black people, women, people of color out of the conversation, out of the room where decisions are made, out of business. We don’t run programs. We finance, support and manage the work already being done at the community level so it can be done in a way that is inclusive and sustainable.”

