How big is the average Social Security check for a high-ranking retiree?

Social Security has been one of the most beloved social programs in the history of the United States. As originally designed, the system was bulletproof, with existing employees funding benefits for retirees through payroll taxes.

Unfortunately, a combination of factors has upset the balance that has kept Social Security stable all these years. Demographics have played a large role, as the number of retirees relative to active workers has increased significantly, partly due to increased longevity. As a result, Social Security trustees have said that, without legislative action, benefits could be cut by 23% as early as 2034.

For those in the upper income brackets, this should not be as harmful as it would be for those in the lowest brackets, many of whom rely on Social Security as their sole source of retirement income. But it may still sting, because people who have earned more over their working careers may also suffer greater losses in total dollar terms, because their Social Security payments are correspondingly higher.

Here’s a look at the income levels of the upper class, how they relate to Social Security and how big the average check is for an upper-class retiree.

upper class income limit for 2023

According to the Pew Research Center, the “upper income” starts at twice the national median income. By September 2023, the average national income was projected to be $76,382, with “upper income” at $152,764 and above.

Average Social Security check as of September

The average retiree received a monthly Social Security check of $1,841 by September 2023. For those who were not taking out a check based on their income, the average monthly spousal benefit payment was $888.

If you add these two benefits, it brings the total earnings for the average worker and spouse’s household to $2,279 per month or $32,752 per year.

Average Social Security checks for high-ranking retirees

The Social Security wage base is the maximum amount you can earn and receive credit for your future benefit checks. Generally, upper class employees earn more than this limit. For example, the Social Security wage base in 2022 was $147,000, below Pew Research’s “upper income” level of $152,764 and above.

If upper-class workers earned above this threshold for at least 35 years of their working careers, they would earn the maximum possible Social Security benefits.

The exact amount of the maximum Social Security benefit depends on what age you apply. This amount also varies from year to year. For example, people who applied for benefits at age 62 in 2023 could receive a maximum potential benefit of $2,572, while those who waited until the “full retirement age” of 67 would receive A profit of up to $3,627 could have been made. Those who delayed filing until age 70 could receive the highest potential retirement benefit of $4,555.

Ways to Boost Your Social Security Check

As mentioned above, the two factors that determine the size of your Social Security check are the age at which you file and how much you earn during the 35 highest-earning years of your career.

To earn the maximum possible Social Security benefits, you must meet or exceed the Social Security wage base for each of those 35 years, and then delay filing until age 70.

Even for upper-class earners, a monthly benefit of $4,555, which equates to $54,660 per year, is a chunk of change. If those benefits were cut by 23% in 2034, as is currently likely, that would be an annual cut of $12,572, or more than $1,000 per month.

Additional sources of retirement income for upper-class retirees

Although most Americans would be quite happy with an annual Social Security benefit of more than $50,000, this would be a minority percentage of retirement income for most upper-income Americans. Data from Vanguard shows that the average 401(k) balance for people with income of $150,000 and more in 2021 was $354,569, compared to just $8,260 for those with income of $15,000 or less.

But higher Social Security payments and larger 401(k) balances aren’t the only sources of income that upper-class retirees can typically access. Rental properties, second homes, outside savings and retirement accounts and other assets help contribute to the minimum $2.2 million net worth that defines wealthy individuals according to the 2023 Schwab Modern Wealth Survey.

In a hypothetical scenario, if the $2.2 million net worth were completely liquid, it could generate income of only $110,000 at a 5% annual interest rate.

