How Biden is continuing to cancel student loan debt despite Supreme Court ruling cnn politics

Washington CNN –

Although the Supreme Court struck down President Joe Biden’s signature student loan forgiveness program in late June, his administration has since found ways to cancel more than $48 billion of the debt.

Cancellation has occurred through existing federal student loan forgiveness programs, which are limited to specific categories of borrowers, such as public sector employees, those defrauded by for-profit colleges, and Borrowers who have made payments for at least 20 years.

These programs are different The rejected forgiveness plan, which would have canceled about $430 billion of the $1.6 trillion of outstanding federal student loans at one time.

The Biden administration has been extending student loan forgiveness through these existing programs on a rolling basis since coming to office and has paid out a total of $127 billion to nearly 3.6 million people to date.

That’s more student loan forgiveness than has been granted under any other administration — partly due to the Biden administration’s efforts to temporarily extend some debt relief programs and fix past administrative errors made in borrowers’ student loan accounts. Reason. These actions stand in stark contrast to the Trump administration, which tried to limit some of these forgiveness programs and slowed the processing of some applications.

But Biden’s Republican critics say at least some of his debt relief actions are illegal and an attempt to circumvent the Supreme Court ruling.

Recalculating past payments and correcting errors

About $42 billion of federal student loans has been canceled for about 855,000 borrowers enrolled in income-driven repayment plans — largely as part of the Biden administration’s recalculation of borrowers’ past payments and what officials call “past” payments. Because of the effort to fix. Administrative failures.”

Borrowers enrolled in income-driven repayment plans, which have been available in some form since 1993, generally are eligible for loan discharge after making qualifying payments for at least 20 years. The plans reduce monthly payments by linking them to the borrower’s income and family size.

But the Education Department has historically had trouble tracking borrowers’ payments.

Last year, the U.S. Government Accountability Office recommended that the department do more to ensure that borrowers get the forgiveness they deserve, after it found that thousands of loans are still in repayment that have already May be eligible for forgiveness.

“These borrowers are getting the discharge they should have received under programs authorized by Congress if they were supposed to have operated for decades,” an Education Department official said in an email statement to CNN.

Generally, a one-time recalculation will give borrowers credit for forgiveness for all months in which they made payments, regardless of which repayment plan they were enrolled in at the time, according to the Department of Education. Recounting especially helps borrowers who may have been improperly placed into long-term forbearance, a period in which they stopped making payments, by their student loan servicing company.

The one-time account adjustment effort was first announced by the Biden administration for April 2022 — but the cancellations didn’t begin until this year.

Administration announces it’s canceling $39 billion of student loans due to changes in just two weeks After the Supreme Court struck down Biden’s signature loan forgiveness program — some doubt arose about whether the move was legal.

“The Biden administration is trampling the rule of law, harming borrowers, and abusing taxpayers for headlines,” said Republican Representative Virginia Foxx, chair of the House Committee on Education. the task force said in a statement at the time.

“Today’s celebration of not counting even payments as payments is the latest example of the confusion going on in the White House,” he said.

The Biden administration faces at least one lawsuit over the account adjustment, filed by the New Civil Liberties Alliance on behalf of conservative groups Cato Institute and the Mackinac Center for Public Policy. The plaintiffs recently filed an appeal after the suit was dismissed by a federal judge in Michigan, who ruled they did not have standing to bring the complaint.

Biden administration lawyers have yet to respond to the complaint and specify the legal authority relied upon to cancel billions of dollars of student loans by adjusting past payments.

Abby Schafroth, co-director of advocacy at National Consumer, said, “Given its broad authority over federal student loan programs generally and income-driven repayment plans specifically, there are several sources of authority on which the Department can rely. ” Law Center and director of its Student Loan Borrower Assistance Project.

Even if the lawsuit is successful, Shafroth said he would be surprised if the court’s decision would result in the debt relief already in place being reversed.

Extension of debt relief program for public sector workers

Nearly $51 billion in student loan debt has been canceled for 715,000 borrowers through the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program since Biden took office.

The PSLF program cancels outstanding federal student loans for public sector workers who have made 120 eligible monthly student loan payments, or approximately 10 years. A variety of government and nonprofit employees — including teachers, social workers, some nurses and doctors, and government lawyers — may qualify for the program.

The program was created by Congress in 2007, but it was plagued with administrative problems before Biden took office.

In 2021, Biden granted a temporary waiver, expanding eligibility so that some borrowers could retroactively receive credit for past payments that were not otherwise eligible for PSLF.

More than 95% of borrowers seeking debt relief through the PSLF program are eligible because of Biden’s temporary waiver.

The temporary benefits expire in October 2022. But the Education Department has conducted an executive rulemaking process to permanently change some of the PSLF program’s eligibility restrictions. For example, the changes allow borrowers to receive credit for PSLF on late payments, in installments or in a lump sum. Those changes took effect in July.

The Biden administration has canceled $22.5 billion of student loans for more than 1.3 million borrowers through an existing program, known as Borrower Defense for Repayment, which provides student loan relief to those Who were cheated by their college.

Recently, $37 million was canceled for more than 1,200 borrowers attending the University of Phoenix after the government found that the for-profit school had misled students about job prospects.

The Borrower Defense Program was created by Congress decades ago, but was rarely used until Corinthian Colleges, a for-profit network of schools, collapsed in 2015.

Under Biden, the Education Department has made progress in reducing a backlog of borrower defense claims that built up during the Trump administration.

At one time, more than 200,000 borrower defense claims were pending because of former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos’ efforts to limit the program. Those efforts were ultimately unsuccessful.

The Biden administration also made it easier for borrowers with disabilities to get loan relief They are entitled. Nearly 513,000 borrowers with total and permanent disability have received $11.7 billion in student loan forgiveness through 2021.

Previously, borrowers were required to provide documentation from a physician, the Social Security Administration or the Department of Veterans Affairs to show they qualified for debt relief.

But the Biden administration changed the rule so that the Education Department can grant automatic discharge for borrowers with disabilities who are identified through matching administrative data with the Social Security Administration — without borrowers submitting paperwork.

Source: www.cnn.com