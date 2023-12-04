How AWS clients HP and BMW are implementing AI in their products today

AI is dominating the tech conversation in 2023. As the hype cycle reaches a potential inflection point – from apocalyptic fears to skyrocketing hopes – the real-life use cases for AI are turning to something far more practical: efficiency.

Yahoo Finance spoke to tech company HP (HPQ) and carmaker BMW at the AWS Re:Invent conference about how practicality works in their businesses today. Both are Amazon (AMZN) Web Services customers, yet their AI efforts look markedly different.

According to Gaurav Roy, vice president of HP Workforce Technology, the use of AI to improve and streamline workplaces is a key area of ​​emphasis at HP. Its Workforce Experience Platform uses AI and machine learning to sift through real-time data to optimize the performance and security of devices in large organizations.

Large companies have thousands or tens of thousands of devices that need to be monitored. This platform allows HP customers to easily find broken printers, out-of-warranty PCs, and more.

The platform also helps track employee engagement. The goal is to facilitate quick workflow while maintaining and improving organizations’ accuracy, Roy said.

A demo image of HP’s Workforce Experience Platform provided by the company.

One challenge in facilitating widespread adoption of AI is the speed at which the technology is developing.

“In the last few months, the development of technology was very rapid and no one expected it,” said Stephan Durach, BMW’s SVP of the Connected Company.

However, in an effort to prioritize safety, BMW is in no rush to implement AI.

“We don’t beta test with our customers, never,” Durach said. “We don’t do that because at the end of the day, you will get a 100% reliable product from us.”

A headshot of Stefan Durach, BMW SVP of Connected Technology, provided by the company.

As of now, BMW is using AI to enhance its customer service. It launched a service this year called “Proactive Care,” which uses AI to identify car problems — from diagnosing tire problems to addressing service messages in the vehicle — then working to solve it. Streamlines the communication process between customers and dealers.

BMW has also partnered with Nvidia (NVDA) to expand the level of virtual planning the company does in the process of manufacturing its cars.

But the German automaker doesn’t want to overwhelm customers with AI-powered features that may sound nice, but which are fundamentally invasive, distracting, or — after the initial rush of excitement — unwanted.

There’s an element of trial and error, Durach said, and figuring out which features BMW drivers actually use in their cars comes in handy.

“We have the ability to understand what our customers are using in their cars,” he told Yahoo Finance. “So, we know exactly what types of features are being used, and in what types of situations they are being used.”

In 2024, the company plans to launch the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant, which is AI-powered and integrates Amazon’s Alexa to enhance in-car interactions between drivers and their vehicles.

Both Durach and HP’s Roy agree that the process of introducing these products should be careful, with companies knowing their AI-based features inside and out.

“Everything we introduce into the world, we tried it first at HP,” Roy told Yahoo Finance. “Let’s say we’re able to drink our own champagne.”

