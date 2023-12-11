How augmented reality and virtual reality are reshaping financial services

CEO, global change, Leading Authority Entrepreneurial C-Suite Leadership. Listed in Global 100 CIOs, 100 Women to Watch, CREA Global Awards List.

getty

The evolution of technology is reshaping our world at significant speed, with each innovation opening up new possibilities and changing the way we live, work and interact.

As we look to the future, many emerging technologies have the potential to revolutionize society in profound ways. Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) are two transformative technologies that have the power to solve global challenges, reshape industries, and redefine the way we see the world. These technologies are blurring the lines between the physical and digital realms.

In sectors like entertainment, education, and healthcare, AR and VR are revolutionizing user engagement through immersive experiences. Be it virtual tours or medical simulations, the methods of learning and communication are undergoing transformational change. Still, there is ample potential to harness the power of AR and VR in the financial services sector.

It broadens the horizons of customizing physical branches for high net worth individuals and underrepresented consumer groups, while establishing a virtual portal for transactions with a digitally equipped segment that provides the immediacy and sensation of a virtual environment. appreciates.

Exploring AR and VR in Financial Services

A delicate balance exists here, because for some consumers, the chance to interact face-to-face with their chosen financial services provider will always be a winning formula. Alternatively, creating an augmented or virtual reality environment extends the banking experience and brings us back to the idea that the branch or virtual branch is essentially a retail store that should be maximized.

The virtual experience offers an enhanced view of banking, with sophisticated interactivity models allowing consumers to engage in virtual conversations that seamlessly blend the branch contact center experience. It also provides an environment to test and trace the flow of consumer conversations. Most customized experiences will suggest products and services, but of course, the programmable space will require regulatory checks to ensure compliance with regulatory and consumer-focused guidelines.

By implementing an augmented or virtual channel, banks and financial institutions are reminiscent of the same era when online banking was being developed. In the case of virtual reality, there is an opportunity to incorporate voice recognition to authenticate consumer conversations and transactions. However, such sophistication is required to build trust in security detection measures and promote adoption. Encouraging consumers to adopt virtual channels requires careful consideration and incentives, which act as the midpoint between online platforms and remote call centers or local branches.

Important steps to consider

To effectively incorporate AR and VR into the financial sector, it is important to pinpoint consumer segments that are likely to be early adopters of these environments. Strategically select these potential adopter groups and look at their desired experiences.

Be sure to be clear about when you use AR and VR environments to enhance service experiences, and also consider how to empower consumers to make relationship-based purchases that fit with their chosen lifestyle. And be in line with business needs.

Monitor the behavior of early adopters to understand the impact across face-to-face, telephony and online channels. Different consumer groups will embrace augmented reality and virtual reality services in different ways, with specific market segments favoring face-to-face interactions. Clearly define selected consumer groups and understand how to customize the experience to suit their preferences.

Finally, receive continuous feedback on the interactivity of the environment and the ease with which consumers navigate and make purchases in the virtual world. In all cases, seamless and secure identity verification must be an integral part of the experience to optimize adoption success.

final thoughts

Based on years of experience in the financial services sector, the ability to create seamless virtual worlds for transactions and purchases remains real, but requires evolution with a focus on personalization. There is also a societal impact of consumers shifting toward more computerized interactions, which naturally impacts consumer behavior and employee morale as jobs pivot to the virtual world. Nevertheless, virtual technology channel adoption opens up opportunities for increased segmentation of the consumer base and price optimization by directing consumers toward preferred channel-based packages for their financial service needs.

Being the first to adopt these changes creates opportunities to capture additional market segments. However, encouraging mass market adoption will require refining virtual consumer experiences as well as building trust in virtual and voice-based activation models. Although there is still a long way to go before widespread adoption in major markets, understanding this technology in order to invest effectively is a prudent step to future-proof your financial services business.

The Forbes Technology Council is an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives. Am I eligible?