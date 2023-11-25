How auction house Christie’s embraced NFTs after Beeple’s $69 million sale – Decrypt

In early 2021, NFTs were a niche technology frequently discussed online among knowledgeable tech experts. By early spring, they were everywhere: splashed across the front pages of mainstream news sites, hotly discussed in workplaces, invoked at kitchen tables around the world, and mocked on late-night television. Was blown up.

A special event from that time frame is coming to the fore: On March 11, digital artist Mike “Beeple” Winkelman sold an Ethereum NFT work, “Everydays: The First 5000 Days,” for a record-breaking $69.3 million at a Christie’s auction. sold on. Within minutes, news publications and social media accounts began attempting to analyze the sale and the curious new technology at its center.

The Beeple sale not only helped reframe public understanding of NFTs; It also permanently replaced the auction house behind it. After the auction, Christie’s – a 257-year-old institution until then best known for handling masterwork paintings, fine jewelery and historical artefacts – suddenly found itself on the cusp of a new technological frontier with a first-mover advantage.

In the months following March 2021, the auction house built on that beginning by establishing several new wings of the company, including Christie’s Ventures, a tech-focused venture capital arm, and Christie’s 3.0—the first of its kind, a fully . On-chain Ethereum NFT art marketplace created by a veteran of the traditional art world.

Since launching about a year ago, Christie’s 3.0 has auctioned on-chain works by digital-native artists like Claire Silver, William Mapon, Jack Butcher, but also on-chain versions of works by more traditional artists, including Keith Haring. Has also been auctioned. In the process, it has infused the emerging on-chain fine art market with the legitimacy of one of the world’s most prestigious art brands.

Courtesy: Christie’s

But the path that led Christie’s to its current prominent position at the intersection of art and technology was never guaranteed and was never expected. By all accounts, the historic sale that started it all was a fluke.

Christie’s digital art director Nicole Sales Giles, who helped lead the Beeple “First 5000 Days” auction, told Decrypt, “We had no expectations when we put it up for sale – the first bid was $100. And we had no reserves.” Scene Of that first auction. “And then we were sitting there looking at the computer, and we were like, ‘What the fuck?’ It just kept on increasing.”

Shortly after the piece made global headlines for its record-breaking sale price, Sales Gilles and his colleagues realized they had potentially tapped into something even bigger than a one-off lucrative auction.

John Ross Le Haye, Christie’s head of digital design, recalled his first experience with NFT art, saying, “Beeple was the first one I really paid attention to.” “That was the big thing that Nicole brought to Christie’s. I think that’s where I—and I think the entire art market—kind of doubled down on that value. That was the moment I really saw the potential.”

Courtesy: Christie’s

Strengthening confidence in that potential was the fact that, in the immediate aftermath of the Beeple sale, Christie’s high-powered clients were soon peppering the auction house’s staff with questions on a daily basis about the potential of NFTs as a new asset class. How to get the best benefits. ,

“We have always said: We go where our collectors want us,” Le Hay said. “If there are enough collectors asking there is a market out there. It really empowered us—and we knew we needed a platform to be able to be that authority.

So Le Hay, Sales Gilles and a handful of other eager Christie’s employees soon left their day jobs to embark on the ragtag project of building a fully blockchain-native digital auction platform worthy of the Christie’s brand.

“For me, it was terrible — absolutely terrible, blockchain,” Le Haye said. “On the developers’ side, they didn’t know anything about art. We just trusted each other. And it just worked. I do not know how.”

One of the main obstacles the project faced was the insistence of the Christie’s team that the platform’s auction system exist entirely on-chain, as a sign of Christie’s 3.0’s genuine and long-term commitment to the mission of blockchain-supported art. In.

Daniel Hart said, “It would have been very easy to build the whole thing on a 2.0 web-based system and do what everyone else was doing: place a collective bid in a format that looks like it’s a bid, but isn’t.” ” Christie’s Product Designer. “You know, after the auction closes, Then You do on-chain transactions—we could have access to that very easily.”

But the team pushed forward with its vision of a completely on-chain digital art platform. And after almost half a year of construction and testing, by the end of 2022, it was ready.

Christie’s 3.0 was launched in October 2022. In the year and change since that debut, the platform has experimented with a variety of featured artists, artistic mediums, and auction structures – acting as an informal incubator for Christie’s as a whole.

Courtesy: Christie’s

In one such experiment, in May, Christie’s 3.0 team listed a very small collection of Twitter-inspired NFT pieces by digital artist Jack Butcher without adding estimates on the works. It was a minor mistake, but it caused a stir at a traditional and regular auction house like Christie’s. Instead the pieces were listed at an unusually low starting bid of $8—a nod to the controversial Twitter verification subscription at the center of Butcher’s project.

“I remember our site was kind of broken. We had over 500 new registrants for the auction. “Everyone was trying to bid, and we couldn’t believe what we were seeing,” said Lydia Chen, a senior member of the digital art sales team for Christie’s 3.0, recalling the Butcher auction. “We have never seen such a large crowd attending an auction before.”

NFTs have not only increased Christie’s appetite for risk in the art world. They have also expanded the conservative auction house’s willingness to take on new territories altogether.

Courtesy: Christie’s

In the months following the March 2021 Beeple sale – before Christie’s 3.0 kicked off – Christie’s contacted Microsoft veteran Devang Thakkar to see if he could help sort through the incredible amount of information related to the technology. Which was suddenly flowing into the company.

after the day [the Beeple sale], they just started getting information and deal flow equivalent to a very successful venture capitalist firm,” Thakkar said. “Nobody in the digital art and Web3 space suddenly wanted to ask us, ‘What were you guys thinking about this Beeple sale?’ Or, ‘I have a company, would you be interested in collaborating because you are such a visionary?’”

So Thakkar helped turn that deal flow into a venture capital firm worthy of a venture capital firm. In July 2022, Christie’s Ventures opened its doors as a tech-minded VC, providing a unique entry point into one of the world’s most prominent art institutions. Since then, the firm has invested in seven projects, covering a range from blockchain technology and AI to fintech, SaaS and hardware.

“Christies was formed probably 100 years before the first light bulb. When we were formed, there was no technology,” Thakkar said. “I bet my two bitcoins, or whatever I have left these days, that whatever new technology came along after we were born, one of our customers was the first to adopt it.”

“Our customers are extremely affluent,” Thakkar added. “They want the best things in life, including art, and they are buying new technologies and experimenting with them. I think we will remain relevant by learning about these technologies as our clients use them, and integrating them again, thoughtfully, into the art market.

Edited by Andrew Hayward

Source: decrypt.co