Last week, we launched the sixth edition of The Artsy Vanguard, featuring 10 talented emerging artists from around the world.

Since its launch in 2018, The Artsy Vanguard has highlighted emerging artists who are forging new paths in contemporary art. Many alumni have become “household names” in the art world.

To assess the impact of Artsy Vanguard on its artists, we analyzed data from the 19 artists featured in last year’s edition, looking at how their careers have evolved through the auction market and on Artsy.

A recurring theme of The Artsy Vanguard is that particular artists are at a particularly creative moment in their careers, where they begin to receive more attention from galleries and institutions. This was the case once again for the artists of The Artsy Vanguard 2022, as their momentum has taken things to another level since their reveal.

Artists included in The Artsy Vanguard have seen an average of 100% increase in their Artsy followers since they were featured in The Artsy Vanguard last year, while the top 1,000 most followed ultra-contemporary artists on Artsy have increased by only 15% Is.

The Vanguard Artists of 2022 also saw the average number of inquiries for their artworks on Artsy increase by 67% year over year, indicating growth in both popularity and demand on Artsy.

Artistic vanguard artists have experienced a similar increase in momentum on the secondary market. The total amount of works by 2022 artists sold at auction increased by 375% year on year after their inclusion. The most expensive work by a 2022 Artsy Vanguard artist sold at auction over the past year was by Michaela Yearwood-Dain. love me no (2021), which sold for $881,519 at Christie’s in February. Dominic Chambers was one of the great debutants at the auction earlier this year Untitled (Carrin in red) (2020) sold at Sotheby’s for £60,960 ($73,315); And recently, Zhang Jipiao set a new auction record Mushroom Cloud 02 (2021), which sold for CN¥1.26 million ($176,332) at Christie’s in September.

For comparison, when looking at all ultra-contemporary artists during the same time period, the sum of all auction works sold increased 34% year over year.

At the time she was selected for Vanguard last year, British artist Sahara Longe was already beginning to experience strong career momentum. In 2021, the artist was featured in several group shows at galleries including Gillian Jason Gallery, Ed Cross Fine Art, and Timothy Taylor, which began representing him in 2022.

However, since appearing in The Artsy Vanguard last November, Longe has emerged as a true art world star. Artist profile created the trend, Selected by King Charles III to paint the portrait of Jessie Stephens MBE at an exhibition on the Windrush Generation; and had a busy solo show at Timothy Taylor (as well as a sold-out solo booth with the gallery at Frieze Seoul).

At auction, Longe’s works continue to fetch high prices. In March 2022, Longe’s work made a strong debut at auction, when striped collar Sold at Phillips in London for £52,920 ($69,881). In June 2023, self Portrait (2021) sold for an astonishing $138,262; And last month, the artist set another record when party scene (2021) sold at Christie’s for £176,400 ($214,088). That’s some climbing.

Source: www.artsy.net