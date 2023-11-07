How are people supposed to rebuild Paradise, California, when no one can afford home insurance?

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Heidi Lang was one of the first people to rebuild after the deadliest wildfire in California history destroyed her home along with much of the town of Paradise in 2018.

After the fire, she got divorced, leaving her with only half the money paid out by insurance – but she budgeted, planned ahead and even made her new home more fire-resistant Paid extra for stucco siding and metal roof to be built. He thought the hard part was over. So the office manager was stunned to learn that having lived in the same house for nearly four years, her annual home insurance premium would increase dramatically this month — from $1,200 to $9,750.

“To see that we’ve come this far, only to have the legs taken out from under us,” she said. “This is so crazy to me. How is this the biggest thing we’re dealing with?”

Residents and officials say the rising costs of home insurance have eaten away at the town of Paradise as it prepares to mark the five-year anniversary of the Nov. 8, 2018, Camp Fire. Residents have received annual premiums that approach or exceed $10,000 – leaving many wondering how they will rebuild their hard-hit community when insurance for homes in that area is so staggering that it is the lowest in California. Considered the most economical.

Wildfires in Paradise and surrounding areas killed 85 people, causing national home insurers to worry about the cost of wildfires caused by climate change. Seven of the 12 top home-insurers in California – including Farmers Insurance, State Farm, Allstate – have halted or restricted new business in California, saying they can’t afford to take on new customers. Can.

California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara is trying to take steps to reform the system and make the private market more robust, but most of the changes won’t take effect for at least another year.

Neither the state insurance department nor a major industry lobbying group could explain the sharp rise in prices five years after the fire, when numerous steps have been taken to protect the community from future wildfires, including re-insulating power lines. Initiatives include burial and clearing of bushes and trees. away from buildings. The state did not have data on average premium increases for the city.

Insurance Department spokesman Michael Soller said premiums depend on several factors, including the cost of rebuilding, increased coverage or decreased deductibles as well as state-approved rate increases. He said private insurers should be able to offer discounts for community fire-toughening efforts as early as next year, but the risk of wildfire in Paradise still exists.

Farmers Insurance was cited by many residents as the company that raised their premiums, but residents also said they did not find other insurance companies offering more affordable policies. The farmers declined an interview request.

The company said, “Homeowners insurance rates are determined using many different variables, including historical loss data, loss trends, age and construction-type of structures, etc. These and other factors, along with inflation adjustments Taken together, are reflected in customer rates.” Said in a statement.

Rex Frazier, president of the Personal Insurance Federation of California, said insurers lost more than two decades of profits from the wildfires of 2017 and 2018, and people may have to pay more to live in wild areas.

Carl Johnson, a retired drywall contractor, has lived in the same house since 1979, when he moved to Paradise. It survived the 2018 fire but her previous insurer dropped her, she said, and she received a new quote of more than $14,000 that she’s unwilling to pay.

Johnson hates being without fire and liability coverage, but he feels he has no choice.

He said of leaving insurance, “I think I would love to do that and have a place to live until it burns down.” “I must have money to buy food and pay taxes.”

Gene Robinson, 61, and his wife bought a new home in Paradise with the insurance money they received from the house that burned in the Camp Fire. This year, the insurance premiums paid by farmers on their four-bedroom, three-bathroom home rose from $2,800 to $9,550.

The couple opted for basic fire coverage through a California insurer as a last resort, which is increasingly becoming the only option for people in Paradise. Robinson is paying $4,500 through the California Fair Access to Insurance Requirements Plan, and $750 with another insurer for supplemental liability coverage.

“It’s a beautiful house, but it really makes you think about living in the state,” said Robinson, a retiree.

The FAIR scheme sees an average of 1,000 new applications per week from homeowners unable to find affordable home insurance in the private market. As of September, it had written more than 330,000 policies — up from about 273,000 plans last year and 127,000 plans in 2018.

Lara, the insurance commissioner, wants to allow insurance companies to consider climate change when setting their rates, but only if they write more policies for families who live in areas at risk from wildfires.

The state is also moving to allow insurers to provide discounts to homeowners who take certain measures, such as installing fire-resistant roofing and upgrading to multi-paned windows, said Soler, the department spokesman.

He said home insurance premiums in California increased by about 35% on average between 2017 and 2022 due to historic wildfire damage, but are still low compared to other large states with major climate risks, including Louisiana, Texas and Florida. .

Kathy Ehrhart, a litigator in Chicago who focuses on the insurance industry, applauds California’s efforts to convince insurers to stay in the state, as this should ultimately promote competition and stability.

“Unfortunately for homeowners today, it takes a while to pay their bills,” she says.

Lang, a lifelong resident of the area, is frustrated that elected officials and insurance companies can’t come up with a solution. She may have to go through the state to insure her home, although it will still cost $7,300.

After the fire he considered leaving heaven.

“But this is where my friends and my family and my church and my work are – this is where my village is,” she said, crying. “And I won’t let it be taken away.”

