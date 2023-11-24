How are hackers using AI to steal your bank account password?

Dame10 / iStock.com

Information theft is not a new issue. Since the explosion of the Internet in the early 2000s, hackers have taken advantage of security flaws to infiltrate devices and steal vital information, putting your finances and security at risk.

But a recent study released in August highlights a creepy new way hackers use AI to steal your bank account password: It listens to what you’re typing. And it is more than 95% accurate.

How do hackers steal your passwords?

Cyberattacks occur once every 39 seconds and cost Americans $6.9 billion annually. However, the problem is increasing with the rapid development and widespread use of AI technology.

Although Americans are more wary of scams and suspicious links that allow hackers to access their devices, AI is making it harder to avoid identity theft because there is no longer a need to compromise your device.

According to the study, hackers now use Acoustic Side Channel Attack or SCA to interpret the sound signals from your keyboard strokes to get your password. They used a MacBook Pro 16-inch laptop to conduct their study and successfully collected this data using smartphones, Zoom calls, and deep learning techniques.

SCAs collect and interpret signals emitted by devices, including electromagnetic waves, power consumption, and sounds coming from your keyboard. It then analyzes them and can guess the correct keys you are using.

More technology, more problems

There are several ways to “hear” the strokes coming from your keyboard. Examples studied include microphones, Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) calls, and smartwatches. If you’re on a Zoom call with multiple people, you may not be aware that someone is using deep learning technology to analyze your keystrokes and gather information.

With all the benefits of new technology and society’s heavy reliance on WFH meetings after the pandemic, this study highlights the dark side of the AI ​​coin, potentially putting millions of people at risk.

And because people are less aware of how their keyboard strokes can leak information, they are more likely to hide their screen rather than reduce the noise from their keyboard to stay safe.

Even buying a new, quieter keyboard won’t help, as the program can still detect even barely audible typing sounds with 90% accuracy.

How to protect yourself from password theft

The research study, while worrying, gives cybersecurity experts more insight into how hackers use increasing technological advances to access information.

Armed with these findings, they can assess how they work, what the source of the problem is, and develop counter-strategies to prevent people from messing with the data.

In the meantime, you can still take several steps to protect your bank account information and devices to reduce the chances of hackers stealing your information.

Report suspicious links

One way to prevent problems from happening is to make sure your device is secure – including your microphone. Hackers can install malware on your laptop or smartphone that activates your microphone without your consent or knowledge.

To prevent this from happening, always make sure you report suspicious links you receive, whether they’re text messages, links in your DMs, or email phishing scams.

Upgrade Your Password Strategy

A strong password significantly reduces the chances of becoming a hacker’s next victim. It should look like “ejYB%7&^4@0*52@N4Hqm#” instead of “happyjoy111”.

But a strong password alone is not enough. If you want to stay on top of your digital security, change your password every three months or less if you manage multiple accounts, work in finance, or are a victim of identity theft.

Enable two-factor authorization

Two-factor authorization reduces the chances of a random hacker accessing your information because the platform uses multiple methods to verify that the right person is trying to log into your account.

You’ll need to enter the correct password and receive a code or link via email or text that adds an extra layer of security when you sign in.

Companies often lock your account if the hacker makes multiple attempts to obtain your information and send you alerts. If you receive one, immediately decline any requests to access your account and contact your bank or financial institution.

turn on all alerts

Online banking allows you to turn on alerts to your phone or email when a transaction occurs on one of your cards. Some people don’t want constant alerts every time they make a purchase, but disabling them is a costly mistake.

Turn on email and text alerts for your accounts and monitor them constantly. Hackers sometimes start with micro transactions that you might overlook to check. Once they know there is money in the account, they may move on to larger purchases, which could lead to credit issues or trouble with your bank.

Update your device whenever possible

Updates are necessary to keep your device’s security on top. These updates may be inconvenient during work hours, but you can schedule them without using your device.

Whether you use a smartphone or a desktop/laptop, these updates contain security patches that reduce the chances of phishing and malware.

Monitor login activity

Nowadays many platforms allow you to see the latest logins to your accounts and where they come from. Sometimes, websites may also email you if a new browser and IP address accesses your account.

These invaluable features help reduce the chances of a hacker stealing your information. If you see a suspicious login, you can block that IP or browser by clicking “Log off on all devices” if the option is available.

If you see logins from one or multiple locations you’ve never been to, it’s an immediate red flag that someone has successfully guessed your password. Once you see this activity, report it and change your credentials on the spot.

Be careful when it comes to your information

When it comes to your information, remember that hackers can take a lot by working with very little. Keep your information private and avoid using public networks to engage in banking activities. Don’t put your personal information online, and avoid social media posts that ask what your mother’s name is, what year you were born, and what your favorite color is.

Although they may seem benign, hackers use this information to guess passwords, and they ask these questions in ways that people may not guess is a way to get this information.

key takeaways

The world of AI is truly making unprecedented progress in almost every field. But it’s also creating significant risks, like being able to guess your password by listening to your keyboard strokes.

Although banks and other financial institutions are working hard to ensure that your information and money remain safe, your actions can also help reduce the chances of a hacker using AI to steal your bank account password .

With a little common sense and increased vigilance, you can keep your information safe and avoid the risks of emerging technologies.

