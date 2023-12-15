How and why retail prices adjust to seasonal demand peaks

A young woman is using a mobile phone in a grocery store getty

If you were planning a trip for these winter holidays, you may have noticed that airfares are higher than usual during the holidays compared to other times of the year for similar destinations. This makes sense because more people want to travel over the winter holidays, which increases the demand for air travel, resulting in higher air ticket prices. You might not have noticed that ice cream in summer was less expensive than in the winter season. More people want ice cream in summer and yet in summer when demand is high it is cheaper but in winter when demand is low it is more expensive. So, the question is, why do airfare and ice cream prices behave differently?

The answer lies in the unique dynamics of the structure of the consumer base. In the ice cream market, you can broadly classify consumers into two groups: a) Those who consume ice cream throughout the year, b) Those who consume it primarily during the summer. Year-round ice cream lovers are less sensitive to price, while seasonal consumers are more sensitive to price changes. Therefore, when summer comes, and the pool of buyers increases with price-sensitive consumers, it becomes beneficial for retailers to reduce prices.

Similar to ice cream, canned soups have similar consumer base dynamics. Demand for canned soup peaks during the colder months, yet it is cheaper to purchase in the winter. Soup’s consumer base also includes year-round consumers and seasonal buyers, who are more price sensitive. Thus, during winter, it is beneficial for retailers to offer discounts and attract this large, price-conscious consumer group.

When it comes to lowering prices on ice cream, soup and other similar consumer goods, retailers rarely change actual prices. Instead they manipulate the depth and frequency of relaxation. This means that in the summer, ice cream may be discounted more heavily and frequently, while canned soups see similar promotional adjustments in the winter. Additionally, it is unusual to see price discrimination based on flavors of the same brand and size. The reasons for this are unclear in my research, but promotions appear to be a tool of price discrimination, especially when seasonal shoppers are more attracted to these offers.

Here’s a figure that shows the wide margin for most seasonal variations in demand (also called consumer seasonality). This shows that an average of 88% of buyers across all general consumer categories are price sensitive to seasonal changes. Gross margin share was estimated using household-level information in Nielsen’s consumer panel.

Comparing ice cream and soup with other products such as fruits and baby milk, the seasonality of fruits and milk is more calm, and their prices do not fluctuate wildly. In the figure below, you will see that the change in price versus volume over the season (change from peak to trough) is more pronounced for ice cream than for baby milk. With increase in quantity demanded of ice cream, there was a negative change in the price of ice cream i.e. it became cheaper. With a 20% increase in demand for infant milk, the price increased From 5%. However, for ice cream, with more than 60% increase in demand, the price decreased by By about 15%.

Additionally, compared to the leisure industry where consumers are willing to spend on occasional luxuries, the grocery industry works differently. In a supermarket, customers often buy multiple products, leading some retailers to adopt ‘loss leader’ or door-buster tactics. They may lure you with discounted ice cream, hoping you’ll also buy full-price eggs. The effectiveness of this strategy for retailers is also not yet fully understood due to the challenges of conducting empirical studies.

In conclusion, retail prices respond to seasonal demand peaks in more complex ways. The interplay between consumer price sensitivity, discount use and potential ‘loss leader’ strategies for different consumer groups contributes to this complex pattern. Understanding these factors provides valuable insight into retail pricing strategies that my colleagues and I continue to study.

