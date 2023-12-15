How and where to start 'Destiny 2' in 2023 (or 2024)

destiny 2 bungee

For years people have been asking me a question. How would you recommend them or a friend get into Destiny 2? Where do you start?

This is a tough question, one I don’t really have an answer to despite spending 3,000 hours in the game, the daily Destiny column, and the Destiny YouTube channel. This…is clearly a problem. You can’t say “start at the beginning” because Bungie, in their infinite wisdom, removed the first two years of content from the game. So, what is the alternative? I had no solution, but I’ve finally made up my mind.

This was prompted by the fact that Bungie and Epic have launched a promotion where the Destiny 2 “Legacy Pack” is free for a week until next Wednesday. It includes three of the four non-removed expansions for the game, Shadowkeep, Beyond Light, and The Witch Queen. Lightfall, the most recent expansion, is still being sold with the next three seasons, the third of which we are currently in. Final Shape, the next expansion, is in pre-sale and has been delayed to June 2024. You have some time to catch it, as it were.

But where to start? I’ve made my decision, and the answer is The Witch Queen, the game’s fourth expansion. This may sound strange, but let me explain.

In an ideal world, I would have clearly advised players to start with the Raid War campaign, the Destiny 2 campaign. Even without Destiny 1 as a backdrop it was still a solid introduction. My next choice would have been Forsaken, which is arguably the best expansion of the series in terms of total amount of content. But that campaign has also been removed from the game. fantastic.

So, my third and final choice is The Witch Queen, which I would consider a top Destiny expansion, and perhaps even one that The best story campaign of them all. But why start there?

Even though in chronological order, Shadowkeep is the oldest expansion you can play, and therefore the “first”, it also happens to be the worst expansion made by Destiny. Yes, worse than Lightfall, maybe not from a story/dialogue perspective, but its missions are barebones, more or less about going inside a pyramid ship for two minutes to assemble a suit of armor. It’s not a good place to start, even though Bungie declares it to be “the beginning of the Saga of Light and Darkness.” It’s not like that. It’s just something they said to make it seem like the Red War and erasing the Forsaken were no big deal.

Beyond Light is a better expansion, and getting access to the Stasis subclass will ultimately be worth it, even if it is the most consistently neglected subclass by Bungie in terms of balance and buffs. It’s neither amazing nor terrible, and I would recommend you to play it. But not before.

Rather, The Witch Queen. The main reason is the story campaign, which both a) has an excellent story, although it’s better with more backstory, which new players won’t have and b) has very well-designed missions, and is the only campaign of these. Three with a great difficulty setting that experienced shooter players should enjoy. I believe this is something that will make a good first impression. Even more so than Shadowkeep, a bad expansion. Even more so than Lightfall, the latest expansion, with the worst story in the series (although gameplay-wise, the campaign is very good). And even more so from the jump into the current season.

You also have to understand that even though the Witch Queen is jumping into the middle of the story, Any These options will have to be jumped into in the middle of the story, given what Bungie has removed, and it honestly doesn’t matter what order you play them narratively. Plus, you’ve also lost all the connecting threads, like, the very important three seasons. Above For any of these expansions (especially the Witch Queen, which is a shame).

The fact is that the way this series is designed, you’re actually less engrossed in the story at this point than watching hours worth of videos from Destiny content creators. Which I guess is worthwhile, but yes, it’s really your only real option, unless you’re satisfied with cliff notes and pieces cut from the game, which will be mostly incoherent.

I think everyone should start with the free-to-play New Light quest before doing anything else, as it’s an introduction to the basics you’ll need to know. But in terms of actually starting “the beginning”? Witch queen. But be prepared to do a lot of Googling to understand the hundreds of other elements of the game.

