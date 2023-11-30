How an Oregon Entrepreneur Is Trying to Legally Sell Marijuana Out of State: Planet Money

Matt Ochoa is the owner of Jefferson Packing House, a cannabis business in Oregon.



The state of Oregon is full of grass. Weed Treasure. Chronic crisis.

And, jokes aside, this is a real problem for people working in the cannabis industry like Matt Ochoa. Ochoa runs Jefferson Packing House in Medford, Oregon, which provides services to marijuana growers such as drying, trimming and packing their product. They have seen literally tons of useful weed abandoned in marijuana fields throughout the state of Oregon. Because, Ochoa says, there aren’t enough buyers.

Oregon has just over four million people, and so far this year, farmers have grown 8.8 million pounds of weed. That means there is approximately one pound of dried, smokable weed for every single person in the state of Oregon. As a result, the selling price of legal marijuana has declined over the years.

Economics has a simple solution to Oregon’s pressing problem: trade! But, Oregon marijuana can only be sold in Oregon. No one in any state can legally sell marijuana across state lines, as marijuana is still illegal under federal law. In today’s episode, how a product that is simultaneously legal and illegal can create some… sticky business problems.

The episode was hosted by Amanda Aronzik and Sara Gonzalez. It was produced by Dave Blanchard. It was engineered by Maggie Luther, fact-checked by Sierra Juarez, and edited by Keith Roemer. Alex Goldmark is the executive producer of Planet Money.

