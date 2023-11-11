How an Ohio-based steel company cut greenhouse gas emissions by nearly a third

Ohio-based Cleveland-Cliffs’ success in meeting targets for cutting greenhouse gas emissions from its U.S. iron and steel operations earned it recognition from the Energy Department last month.

The progress is part of a broader industry trend to reduce pollution that exacerbates human-caused climate change. Nevertheless, advocates say that there is still a lot of scope for further cuts.

By the end of last year, Cliffs reduced greenhouse gas emissions for nearly four dozen U.S. facilities by about a third from the 2017 baseline. As a result, the Department of Energy named the company a 2023 Goal Achiever in the agency’s Better Climate Challenge.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported last year that the steel industry was responsible for about 7% of global carbon dioxide emissions by 2020. This accounts for about one-sixth of total worldwide emissions from electricity production, according to Canary Media analysis of International Energy Agency data. The iron and steel industry led the industrial sector, with the cement industry in second place.

The achievements and ongoing decarbonization efforts of Cliffs and other companies are notable because the steel industry was viewed as a difficult sector to decarbonize due to the high heat and continuous operation required, as well as process reactions that emit more carbon dioxide. Is. ,

At the same time, according to McKinsey & Company analysis released earlier this year, the energy transition and the growth of renewable energy are likely to increase steel demand, and global demand for low-carbon steel should also increase. Steel industry companies also feel the need to curb emissions to limit the worst effects of climate change.

“We know we play a role in global warming,” said Tracy Forrester, executive vice president of environmental and sustainability affairs at Cliffs.

Additional incentives come from the prospect of potential government regulation of carbon emissions to address climate change, as outlined in the company’s 2022 annual report to shareholders released last April.

Customer demands also play a role. “At U.S. Steel, it’s not just about reducing our own carbon footprint,” said Arista Joyner, who manages financial and sustainability communications for that company. “We also have to adapt to the changing needs of our customers and their sustainability goals.”

hot stuff

The traditional method of making steel involves mixing iron ore with a high-carbon form of coal, called coke, in a blast furnace. Carbon combines with oxygen in the ore to form carbon dioxide. Iron melts. Other remaining waste takes the form of slag.

The iron at this stage – called “pig iron” – is then sent to a second furnace, which blows oxygen to produce steel from iron and a few other elements. It also releases greenhouse gas emissions.

Together, the two phases account for about three-quarters of the U.S. iron and steel industry’s carbon dioxide emissions, according to RMI, a nonprofit whose work focuses on decarbonization.

Much of Cliffs’ progress on emissions is thanks to the opening of its “direct abatement” plant in Toledo in 2020. The facility starts with pelletized iron ore, which comes primarily from Minnesota, where an initial baking process has already removed some of the impurities.

Direct reduction removes oxygen from the ore with modified methane, which is basically a combination of carbon monoxide and hydrogen. Both the hydrogen atom and the carbon monoxide molecule can chemically combine with oxygen. So, direct reduction is a low-carbon way to process ore pellets. The plant produces hot briquetted iron.

The Toledo plant has not eliminated the company’s use of blast furnaces. But if its next stop is a blast furnace, hot briquetted iron could reduce the amount of coke needed, Forrester said. Transporting the briquettes once they are hot also reduces the need for fuel there or for the oxygen process furnace.

Hot briquetted iron can also go into an electric arc furnace. The steel industry now uses those furnaces primarily to recycle scrap steel.

“The beauty of steel is that it is infinitely recyclable,” said Rich Fruehauf. The senior vice president and chief strategy and sustainability officer of U.S. Steel spoke at the Reuters Industry Transitions conference in September.

Recycling eliminates the need to repeat the carbon dioxide-releasing steps of refining iron ore. And, as the name suggests, electric arc furnaces run on electricity. So they can use nuclear power or renewable energy with battery storage instead of fossil fuels.

But recycled steel from electric arc furnaces will not necessarily meet all of the forecasted demand for steel. Nor does it yet meet the requirements of some higher grades or special types of steel. These include high-strength steel and high-ductility steel, which can be formed into different shapes, such as open panels on automobiles.

“This is really our niche in serving the automotive market, in addition to many other markets,” Forrester said. Some carbon content can also help achieve different properties in steel.

sustained effort

Forrester said Cliffs’ emissions reductions also reflect improvements in energy efficiency across all its facilities. There is scope for further emissions reductions.

Cliffs is part of the Midwest Alliance for Clean Hydrogen. Assuming acceptable agreements can be negotiated with the agency, the coalition expects to receive up to $1 billion in hydrogen hub funding, the Energy Department announced last month.

The hub could help supply Cliffs’ Indiana Harbor and Burns Harbor plants. Forrester said that at first the hydrogen would be mixed with natural gas. Then, if all goes well, hydrogen could replace most or potentially all fossil fuels.

Cliffs was also part of the Great Lakes Clean Hydrogen Hub Coalition, which proposed creating so-called “pink hydrogen” with excess power at the Davis-Besse nuclear plant in Ohio. Although DOE did not select this project for the Regional Hydrogen Hub Award, the Energy Harbor plant has been working on hydrogen production for several years. Spokesman Todd Morgano said the project is “scheduled to be operational by spring 2024.”

The steel industry is also purchasing more renewable energy. For example, last December, Cliffs agreed to a 15-year power purchase agreement with EDP Renewables for 180 megawatts of power from a wind farm in Indiana near the Ohio border. State laws passed in 2014 and 2021 have made it extremely difficult to establish new commercial wind farms in Ohio.

Carbon capture utilization and storage, or CCUS, could also curb the steel industry’s emissions, although its feasibility has not yet been proven.

“While carbon capture technologies exist and are widely adopted in the oil and gas sector and some other industries, carbon capture has never been done with blast furnace gas,” Forrester said. He said Cliffs has several facilities near areas with suitable geologic formations for storing waste carbon dioxide.

Other research is exploring whether carbon can be further cut or eliminated from ore-processing steps. In June, the Energy Department announced nearly $32 million in funding for projects to decarbonize iron and steel.

One of the 10 projects to win funding, led by Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, will use electric current with molten salt to extract oxygen from iron ore. Case Western is one of the partners of the Center for Steel Electrification by Electrosynthesis, led by Argonne National Laboratory in Lemont, Illinois.

‘big deal’

“From our perspective, Cleveland-Cliffs has been a good actor to date,” said RMI industry analyst Nick Yavorsky, who co-authored a September report on opportunities to make near-zero-emission steel in the Great Lakes region. But, he added, “Now we have to focus on bigger things.”

While hydrogen could potentially power all of a direct-cut plant, there are limits to how much it can mix with coal in a blast furnace, he said. Further large reductions would require closing coal-burning blast furnaces and replacing them with more direct reduction plants. Yavorsky said he also believes most specialty steel products can be made in electric arc furnaces running on renewable energy or nuclear power with hot briquetted iron.

RMI policy analyst and economist Lachlan Carey, who also worked on the September report, said Ohio policymakers can support investments to achieve those changes, including through existing programs like JobsOhio. He said supporting green steel could increase jobs in the state’s steel industry, as well as increase Ohio’s ability to attract other manufacturing jobs where companies want access to clean energy.

U.S. Steel has already committed to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, Freehauf said. Cliffs has been running away from him until now.

“We take a very pragmatic approach to reducing greenhouse gases and the statements and promises we make,” Forrester said, “although the company has aspirations, it focuses on what it can achieve.” Is. “We act on what we can today,” he said.

Source: energynews.us